Ryan Inniss starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Oxford United on Saturday

Charlton Athletic will be aiming to put an end to a six-game winless run when they host Oxford United on Saturday.

Former Addicks manager Karl Robinson will likely receive an audible reception into the opposition dugout, but the travelling supporters will have good memories of their 4-0 win in the identical fixture last season.

Ben Garner may consider wholesale changes following the defensive disaster-class that led to a 3-1 defeat at Barnsley last time out, with Charlton goalscorer Jack Payne potentially pushing for a start against his old club.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is fully fit despite coming off as a precaution at Oakwell, Steven Sessegnon’s return to the squad has continued promisingly this week while fringe player Aaron Henry is a doubt after an injury picked up for the Addicks’ U21 side.

There is also an unnamed player who has missed training due to illness this week.

Chuks Aneke remains sidelined but will resume full training next week.

Here, we are predicting two changes, and a change of shape to potentially match-up the visitors, on Saturday…

Ryan Inniss returns for his first start since suspension in the place of Sam Lavelle, while George Dobson is dropped for Conor McGrandles.

The latter has endured a frustrating opening stretch to his Charlton career with a concussion, a broken hand and intense competition for places in central midfield, but Garner has continued to praise his ability in recent weeks.

If you love Charlton Athletic, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Addicks moments

1 of 28 In what year did Charlton finish runners-up in England's top-flight? 1932 1937 1947 1952

Corey Blackett-Taylor is pushed out to left wing back in the switch to 3-5-2, a position that Sessegnon may well take up if fit enough to start, Blackett-Taylor thrived in the role in spells under Johnnie Jackson last term and could force back his opposite number, who could be Yellows stalwart James Henry.