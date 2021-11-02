Ryan Hedges to Middlesbrough: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Middlesbrough are said to be interested in signing Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges in January, as per a recent report by the Daily Record.

The 26-year-old is no stranger to the Football League, having previously turned out for the likes of Barnsley, Yeovil Town, Leyton Orient and Stevenage earlier in his career.

Here we take a closer look at all of the news that is surrounding the future of Hedges at the Pittodrie Stadium.

What do we know so far?

We know that Middlesbrough aren’t the only Sky Bet Championship side to have registered an interest in signing Hedges, with Blackburn Rovers also said to be tracking the winger ahead of January.

Rovers previously had a six figure bid turned down for his services last summer and remain keen on attempting to lure him to Ewood Park.

It is said that Blackburn could be willing to offer the player a pre-contract agreement in order to secure a deal ahead of their rivals.

Cardiff City were also previously interested in the winger when Mick McCarthy was in charge of the Bluebirds.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

Is it likely to happen?

Hedges is now into the final year of his contract with the Dons and is said to have made it clear that he wants to keep his options open with his future in mind.

He didn’t make too much of an impact at Barnsley during his last stint in the Championship and could be keen to prove a few people wrong.

The winger is a regular starter at Aberdeen and will no doubt wants guarantees over what his playing time would be at the Riverside Stadium before deciding to move to the North East outfit.

Make no mistake about it, Boro are unlikely to be the only club in for his services come the turn of the new year.