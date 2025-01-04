It's been a miserable 2024/25 Championship campaign for Plymouth Argyle, and things might just get worse at Home Park yet.

The Pilgrims sit bottom of the Championship table with Wayne Rooney recently parting ways with the club, while striker Andre Gray has announced his departure after signing a short-term deal with the club earlier this season.

To make matters worse, striker Ryan Hardie has been linked with a January exit, with Football League World exclusively reporting that League One teams Huddersfield Town and Wrexham are keen to sign him this month.

Hardie has been with Plymouth on a permanent basis since 2021 after spending time on loan at Home Park previously, and he's become a key figure, helping the Devon-based outfit to two promotions.

Losing Hardie would be a big blow, particularly to a side in a lower division, and with that in mind, we've taken a look at how much the 27-year-old is earning at Home Park.

Ryan Hardie's weekly wage at Plymouth Argyle amid Huddersfield Town, Wrexham interest

It must be stressed that we are using Capology for this data, and while it may not be 100% accurate, it provides us with a very useful insight into player wages.

According to Plymouth Argyle's Capology page, Hardie is earning an estimated weekly wage of just £5,000, a surprising amount for someone who has been a key figure for the Pilgrims in recent seasons.

Plymouth's average weekly salary is £6,400 according to Capology, meaning Hardie is earning less than the average wage, but that data is skewed by high earners like Michael Obafemi and Adam Forshaw, who are earning a reported £15,000 a week.

Argyle have the second-lowest wage bill in the division, with their £172,800 wage bill a week ahead of newly-promoted Portsmouth with a weekly wage bill of £138,500.

Hardie scored double figures in the Championship last season with 12 goals in 40 appearances, so it's a surprise to see him on a relatively small wage, and League One powerhouses like Wrexham and Huddersfield may be able to offer him more money than that.

The Scotsman has a contract at Plymouth until the summer of 2026, but with Huddersfield and Wrexham ready to meet his £2million buyout, then it's set to be an uncertain couple of weeks in Devon for the former Rangers man.

Plymouth Argyle won't want to lose Ryan Hardie in January

Hardie hasn't been able to hit the same heights as he did last season, scoring just one goal and registering two assists in 20 Championship appearances, but he's still a key player who is capable of scoring goals at this level.

12 goals in 40 Championship games last season was a very decent return for a struggling side, and losing Hardie, coupled with Gray's departure, would leave Plymouth short of attacking options.

Ryan Hardie's time at Plymouth Argyle - Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2019/20 League Two 13 7 0 2020/21 League One 51 6 7 2021/22 League One 45 19 5 2022/23 League One 54 17 4 2023/24 Championship 45 13 4 2024/25 Championship 22 2 2

Plymouth are up against it when it comes to retaining their Championship status, but even if they do go down to League One, then keeping Hardie will be crucial, as he's shown previously he can score goals at that level.

It's been a tough couple of weeks at Home Park, and losing someone like Hardie to a team in a lower league could be the final nail in the coffin for Plymouth.