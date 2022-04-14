Ryan Hardie starts: The predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to face Wycombe on Friday

Plymouth have a Championship promotion in their sights now and could go one step closer towards that goal with a win over Wycombe at the weekend.

The Chairboys are just behind Argyle in the league standings, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side themselves sitting just outside of the top six and needing as many points as possible to climb back into those positions.

Plymouth though are in prime position to achieve a play-off spot. They’re currently fourth and are even only two points behind Rotherham – who themselves have aspirations of an automatic promotion spot.

They’ve continued to perform exceptionally under Steven Schumacher and here is how they could lineup against Wycombe at the weekend with the hopes of sealing a victory.

Starting at the back and it could be a very similar back three to the one that shared the spoils with Burton last time around. Dan Scarr in particular excelled and the two alongside him have formed a formidable backline for the club.

Moving further forward and the central three could be just as familiar. Danny Mayor was the most accurate passer on the field against the Brewers and Panutche Camara has caught the eye higher up the football pyramid with his showings this campaign too. The first change though might come on the right, with Joe Edwards potentially not fit enough to feature. That could lead to a straight swap in the squad, with Steven Sessegnon coming into the fold.

Quiz: Did Plymouth Argyle sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 1. Brendan Galloway Fee Free

In attack, there could be another switch out for Plymouth – and a positive one at that. Jordan Garrick struggled to assert himself against Burton and whilst he has been solid when filling in, Ryan Hardie might be fit again – and that could lead to him being thrown straight back into the equation.

Hardie has been sidelined but is now back training and it means that he should certainly make a cameo if he doesn’t start the fixture. Alongside him, Niall Ennis has also continued to produce the goods for Plymouth and will likely start next to him.