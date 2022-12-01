Ryan Hardie starts: The predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to face Port Vale on Friday night

Plymouth Argyle return to League One action at the weekend having had some brief time off due to their elimination from the FA Cup.

The Pilgrims last competed in the third tier on 19 November in a 2-2 draw with Burton Albion, but Steven Schumacher’s side did face Charlton Athletic on 22 November in the EFL Trophy.

However, that proved to be a much changed lineup to the one that has dominated much of the third division so far this campaign.

Plymouth will be aiming to stretch their lead at the top of the table when they host Port Vale on Friday night.

A win would open up a five point gap to 2nd place Ipswich Town before the Tractor Boys kick a ball this weekend.

Here is how we predict Schumacher’s side to line up with the visit of Port Vale…

Hardie will likely return to the side on Friday night, with the forward proving a pivotal player in the team this season with his eight league goals.

This will be a similar starting lineup to the one that earned a draw with Burton Albion, reverting from the changed side we saw in the EFL Trophy.

Niall Ennis is also likely to make his return to the team, having been dropped to the bench for the draw with Burton, with Morgan Whittaker joining him in attack.

Adam Randell will drop back into the centre of midfield as a result, reuniting his partnership with Jordan Houghton, which will see Matt Butcher drop to the bench.

A choice will need to be made in defence, with it being likely that Macaulay Gillesphey will also drop to the bench in place of the returning James Wilson.