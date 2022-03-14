Ryan Hardie starts: How we expect Plymouth Argyle to line up against Pompey on Tuesday night

Plymouth Argyle will be looking for their fourth consecutive league victory tomorrow evening when they welcome fellow play-off hopefuls Portsmouth, who will be desperate to pick up all three points at Home Park.

Recent victories have put Steven Schumacher’s men in the driving seat as they look to build on the work they completed under former manager Ryan Lowe, with the former impressing in his first senior head coach job.

The latter’s departure potentially looked set to derail the Pilgrims’ season – but they have carried on professionally and are continuing to perform admirably despite not necessarily having the strongest squad in the division.

Think you’re a hardcore Plymouth Argyle fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Pilgrims quiz

1 of 25 In what year was Plymouth Argyle FC founded? 1885 1886 1887 1888

With the games in hand they have over others too, they will be disappointed if they aren’t able to capitalise on that and make their position in the promotion mix slightly more comfortable.

Tomorrow’s opponents in Pompey are outsiders as things stand with the two sides currently sitting seven points apart from each other, though Danny Cowley’s men also have games in hand that they will be looking to take advantage of.

Focusing on the hosts at Home Park though, we have predicted the starting lineup Schumacher will go with.

Michael Cooper has played his part in ensuring his side have kept three consecutive clean sheets and considering how much room there is for improvement at 22, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move up to the Championship at some point.

Last weekend’s match-winner Macaulay Gillesphey has to get the nod again with his goal summing up his performance at the University of Bolton Stadium, joining James Wilson and James Bolton with the trio forming an effective trio.

Dan Scarr’s hamstring injury could have severely affected their promotion hopes, but the central defensive partnership between the trio has been solid in recent games and they should receive a lot of credit because of that.

Another two who should receive credit are Conor Grant and Joe Edwards, both of whom are performing well enough to keep Stephen Sessegnon out of the starting lineup despite the latter’s ability. In fact, it could be argued that attracting a player of Sessegnon’s calibre to the third tier is nothing short of a coup, so fair play to the current starters.

After getting the all-important assist last Saturday, Jordan Houghton has to take his place in central midfield once again, though the presence of Panutche Camara will provide Schumacher with a dilemma with the other two spots.

Danny Mayor and Ryan Broom did more than enough to keep their respective starting places though, especially the former who put in a real shift against Bolton, so Camara’s impact may have to come from the bench once again despite the obvious talent he possesses.

Four solid forward options gives Schumacher another selection dilemma to weigh up with all four players in Ryan Hardie, Niall Ennis, Jordon Garrick and Luke Jephcott all in with a chance of starting.

The key to victory this midweek will be not being too clever though – and Hardie and Ennis managed to get the job done last time out as a decent partnership. Expect one or both of Jephcott and Garrick to come on and make an impact at some point though.