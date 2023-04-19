Plymouth Argyle continued their League One promotion push with a dramatic 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town at the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Tuesday night.

The Shrews took the lead early in the second half when Luke Leahy set up Killian Phillips, but the Pilgrims responded with Joe Edwards meeting Niall Ennis' cross to equalise in the 68th minute, before Callum Wright's diving header from Macauley Gillesphey's delivery won the game in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Steven Schumacher's men remain top of the table, one point clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and two points clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, while they also have a game in hand on the Owls.

The 38-year-old was delighted with the resilience and determination his side showed to keep going until the end to secure all three points.

"The away victories are so important. Any victory at this stage of the season is so important," Schumacher said on the club's official website.

"We've been to some difficult places, haven't been free flowing, but we've ground it out, battled and showed that we can compete and we can mix it up. We've also showed moments of quality like we've had tonight.

“We got over the line: that's the most important thing.

“It's exciting. We're buzzing to be in the mix with it all. We're sitting on top of the league and it's in our hands."

How did Ryan Hardie react to the victory?

Striker Ryan Hardie has been an integral part of the Pilgrims' promotion push, scoring 17 goals and registering three assists in 49 appearances in all competitions and he came off the bench in Shropshire on Tuesday night to help his side to victory as part of more effective in-game management by Schumacher.

After the game, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a simple one-word reaction on his story.

What next for Plymouth Argyle?

Argyle have the best home record in the division and they now have three consecutive games at Home Park against Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion, giving them an excellent opportunity to secure promotion ahead of the trip to Port Vale on the final day.

The game against Shrewsbury displayed many of the reasons why the Pilgrims are sitting top of the table, with their ability to respond to setbacks and never give up key components of their season.

Schumacher should also be praised for making positive, proactive substitutions and it is far from the first time those he has introduced from the bench have turned the game in his side's favour.

The Green Army will likely have shared Hardie's reaction to their midweek win and will no doubt be hoping for some more comfortable victories in the coming weeks as they look to get promotion over the line.