Ryan Hardie has taken to Twitter to share a message with Plymouth Argyle's supporters following his side's promotion to the Championship.

Argyle managed to clinch a top-two finish in League One last weekend by defeating Burton Albion at Home Park.

Burton went close to taking the lead in the opening stages of this fixture as Josh Walker was denied by a goal-saving challenge from James Wilson.

Danny Mayor then had a shot cleared off the line for Argyle before Wilson was denied by the woodwork.

Plymouth made the breakthrough on the stroke of half-time as Niall Ennis' deflected effort beat goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Following the break, Argyle went close to extending their advantage on several occasions as Bali Mumba, Callum Wright, Dan Scarr and Finn Azaz all went close for the hosts.

Dale Taylor then missed an opportunity to level proceedings for Burton as headed an effort wide of the target.

Having secured promotion thanks to this victory, Argyle will now be looking to win the League One title on the final day of the season.

A victory over Port Vale will allow Plymouth to finish the term of the standings ahead of Ipswich Town who were also promoted last weekend.

What has Ryan Hardie posted following Plymouth Argyle's promotion to the Championship?

After his side's promotion-clinching win over Burton, Hardie took to Twitter to share a message with the club's fans.

Hardie posted: "League Two to the Championship with this special club.

"What a journey."

Will Ryan Hardie stay at Plymouth beyond the summer?

Hardie's current contract with Argyle is set to reach a crescendo in June, and thus he will be free to find a new club if a fresh agreement cannot be reached.

While talks between the forward and Plymouth over a new deal are ongoing, a breakthrough in negotiations has yet to occur.

When you consider that Hardie has produced a host of impressive performances for Argyle during his time at Home Park, the club's fans will unquestionably be keen to see him stay.

In the current term, the 26-year-old has helped the club achieve a great deal of success by finding the back of the net on 13 occasions in the third-tier.

Hardie has also provided four assists for his team-mates at this level in the 42 games that he has featured in.

With there being no guarantee that the forward will stay, Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher ought to consider drafting up a list of potential replacements ahead of the summer transfer window.