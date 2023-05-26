Ryan Hardie has taken to Twitter to share a message with Plymouth Argyle's fans after making a key decision regarding his future at the club.

Hardie was on course to become a free-agent this summer as his previous deal was due to expire at the end of June.

However, the forward has now opted to commit his future to Plymouth.

As confirmed by Plymouth's official website, Hardie has signed a three-year contract, which will keep him at the club until 2026.

Following two loan spells with Argyle, Hardie completed a permanent move to the club in 2021.

During the 2021/22 campaign, the 26-year-old managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions in League One as Plymouth narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

Argyle delivered the perfect response to what was a disappointing end to this particular campaign as they secured automatic promotion to the Championship in the 2022/23 season.

Hardie helped Plymouth win the League One title by scoring 13 goals and providing four assists for his team-mates in 44 appearances.

The forward also netted four goals in the EFL Trophy as Argyle finished runners-up to Bolton Wanderers in this particular competition.

What has Ryan Hardie said about his new Plymouth Argyle deal?

Making reference to his new deal, Hardie has revealed on Twitter that he is delighted to be staying at Plymouth.

Hardie posted: "I am absolutely delighted to sign this contract, really looking forward to repaying the faith shown to me by this great club and our amazing fans!

"Thanks for making me and my family feel so at home at Argyle."

Will Ryan Hardie be able to make a major impact in the Championship for Argyle next season?

With Argyle looking to consolidate a place in the Championship during the 2023/24 campaign, they will be hoping that Hardie will be able to help them achieve this goal.

While Hardie has demonstrated during his time with Plymouth that he is more than capable of making a difference in League One, he has yet to feature in the Championship.

Taking this into consideration, it may take the forward some time to adapt to life in this particular division.

However, by continuing to learn from the guidance of Steven Schumacher, there is no reason why Hardie cannot go on to find the back of the net on a regular basis for Plymouth later this year.