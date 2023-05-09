Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie took to social media to react after his side won the League One title.

The Pilgrims sealed the title a 3-1 win over Port Vale at Vale Park on Sunday, with goals from Adam Randell, Joe Edwards and Finn Azaz turning the game around after James Plant had given the hosts an early lead.

Steven Schumacher's men reached 101 points with the victory and the 39-year-old revealed his pride at his side's achievements this season.

"For any club in any time in any league to get over 100 points is a milestone," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"For us to get 101 and to do it under the intense pressure that we have from Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Ipswich all season - the standard of those teams - for us not to buckle under that pressure when nobody fancied us, it can't be spoken of any higher.

"It's an unbelievable achievement. I'm not bothered about budgets and all that, it doesn't matter if we had the same money as them, it's still an unbelievable achievement and we're all amazingly proud."

What did Ryan Hardie say?

Hardie has played a crucial role in Argyle's success this season and he is their top scorer with 17 goals, while he has also registered four assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

After his side were crowned champions, the 26-year-old, who is out of contract at Home Park in the summer, took to Instagram to share a message with supporters.

What next for Plymouth Argyle?

Winning the title was the perfect way for the Pilgrims to finish an incredible season.

It was fitting that Argyle sealed the title in a game in which they came from behind, underlining the character and strong mentality that has been key to their success this campaign.

As Schumacher points out, it is an unbelievable achievement for the Pilgrims to finish above the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday given the respective budgets of the teams, while breaking the 100-point barrier highlights the standards the Pilgrims have maintained throughout the season.

They can enjoy the celebrations over the coming weeks, but attention will soon turn to preparations for life in the Championship.

Schumacher said in February that a new contract for Hardie could depend on promotion, but now that has been secured, one of the top priorities will likely be to tie him down to an extension.