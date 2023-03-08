Ryan Hardie pens message to Plymouth Argyle supporters after netting winner against Derby

Plymouth Argyle forward Ryan Hardie has taken to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for the support that they demonstrated during last night’s meeting with Derby County.

Hardie helped his side secure all three points at Home Park by scoring what turned out to be the winning goal for Argyle in the second-half of this fixture.

Finn Azaz fired an effort just wide of the target in the opening stages of this fixture for Plymouth before Derby took the lead.

David McGoldrick played through Nathaniel Mendez-Laing who took the ball past Callum Burton before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Following the break, Plymouth levelled proceedings as Callum Wright’s deflected effort beat goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

Argyle were then awarded a penalty when Azaz went down under a challenge from Harvey White.

Hardie converted this spot-kick to complete the turnaround.

As a result of this victory, Plymouth maintained their five point advantage over Ipswich Town in the League One standings and are now level on points with leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

After the match, Hardie opted to reflect on this triumph on Twitter by sharing a message with the club’s fans.

Hardie posted: “What a comeback that was!!

“Crowd pulled us through that tonight, incredible atmosphere all night @Argyle.”

The Verdict

Plymouth demonstrated a great deal of character in this fixture as they produced a fantastic comeback against a Derby side who are currently vying for a place in the play-offs.

As well as scoring for Argyle yesterday, Hardie also provided one key pass and won three aerial duels as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.40.

Having now provided a respectable total of 14 direct goal contributions in 32 League One appearances this season, Hardie will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods this weekend when his side head to Oakwell to face Barnsley.

When you consider that the Reds have won eight of their last 10 home league games, Plymouth know that they will need to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result on their travels.

