Just a few days ago, Plymouth Argyle may have suffered one of their biggest blows of the season.

In the club's most recent game, a tight 3-2 away loss to Ipswich Town, striker Ryan Hardie picked up a hamstring injury.

The Scotsman has been the team's main goal scoring threat in their first season back in the Championship. He's found the back of the net on six occasions.

Plymouth have had other attacking threats step up to the plate this season. The only man to match Hardie for goals, in the Argyle squad is 22-year-old Morgan Whittaker. The right winger has been a creative threat as well, providing three assist through the first 14 games of the season.

But, with Hardie out, the pressure is going to be on the forward to bear the responsibility of being the club's main talisman.

How bad is Ryan Hardie's injury?

Hardie picked up the injury, against Ipswich, on an Argyle counter attack. They'd taken an early lead and were able to use their abilities to break from defence quickly to their advantage. Bali Mumba got down the left flank, gave the ball to the 26-year-old, who then found Finn Azaz just outside the box. Nothing positive came of the move, only issues for the Scotsman.

Plymouth's post-match report from the game said: "Hardie’s exertions seemed to have extended his hamstring beyond a point of comfort, and he was replaced by (Mustapha) Bundu on 19 minutes."

The Scotsman's replacement picked up a knock himself, leaving Steven Schumacher's men with 10 men for the final quarter of an hour of the game.

The full extent of the injury is yet to be revealed, but hamstring injuries are one of the biggest concerns when it comes to footballers, so the likelihood is that Hardie will not be rushed back.

With Schumacher's preferred strikers both out, the responsibility of the central forward role will likely fall on the shoulders of New Zealand's Ben Waine. But it'll be Morgan Whittaker that'll have the expectation of filling in for the 26-year-old's production.

Morgan Whittaker has to step up in the absence of Ryan Hardie

Of course the loss of your main goalscorer is always going to hurt you, but it makes it worse that a proven option isn't really there to step in. Waine has only played 18 league games for the club, returning just one goal.

Not only does this shift the pressure of finding the back of the net even more so on to Whittaker than it already was, but the creative burden will be enlarged also.

Plymouth can't go the time that both Hardie and Bundu are out without a number nine who offers some sort of goal threat. The 22-year-old is going to have to create more, and better, chances for whoever fills the centre forward role.

Argyle currently sit 19th in the Championship table, with a six point gap to the top of the relegation zone; Rotherham United, who sit in that spot, have a game in hand on the Greens. With the club's proximity to the drop zone, Whittaker will have to lead by example and increase his levels of output to make sure that gap between 22nd and them is at least maintained, until the Scotsman and the Sierra Leone international return.

So far this season, the winger has outperformed his expected goals (six goals from an xG of 3.86). Things like this cannot afford to drop, or Plymouth might find themselves looking up at most of the league.