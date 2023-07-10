Middlesbrough are continuing to monitor Ryan Giles' situation at Wolves and remain interested in bringing him back to the Riverside with signing a left-back a priority after the sale of Marc Bola, according to The Northern Echo.

The 23-year-old is thought to have loved his time on Teesside and would be open to rejoining the North East club if the opportunity arose but his parent club are yet to make a decision over his future and may want a sizeable fee if they do cash in.

Middlesbrough 2023 summer transfers

After a quiet start to Michael Carrick's first summer transfer window at the helm, Boro have burst into life over the last week - with six new signings confirmed.

Free agent winger Alex Gilbert was the first through the door last Tuesday followed by Dutch centre-back Rav van den Berg, Australian duo Sam Silvera and Tom Glover, Manchester City attacker Morgan Rogers, and QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

This summer won't just be about new arrivals and, yesterday, the Championship club confirmed that Bola had been sold to Turkish Super Lig side Samsunspor for an undisclosed fee.

According to The Northern Echo, the 25-year-old's departure means that signing a left-back is now a priority for Carrick and co.

The report claims that Giles, who played a starring role on loan at the Riverside last season, is a player that Boro remain interested in.

The Teessiders are said to be continuing to monitor his situation at Molineux as they await Wolves' decision over his future.

Giles is reportedly open to returning to the Championship club as he loved his time there in 2022/23 but it is thought that his parent club could demand a sizeable fee should they choose to cash in.

When does Ryan Giles' Wolves contract expire?

The Wolves academy product signed a long-term deal at the West Midlands club in December 2020, which is due to keep him tied down until the summer of 2025.

With two years still left to run on his current contract, the Premier League side are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to Giles and could even look to loan him out one more time with a view to making a permanent decision at a later date.

Wolves strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson outlined the club's stance earlier in the summer.

He said (via The Northern Echo): "We’re under no contract pressure, which is a great position for the club to be in. And then it is all about the coach making decisions for the make-up of his squad. We get calls from all over Europe about him.

“He now no longer looks like a winger playing at full-back, but it’s still fair to say that, because of the qualities he’s got, playing him high up the pitch is where you get the best return. He will then start to add goals to his game. Then you’ve got a really formidable force."

Do Middlesbrough face competition for Ryan Giles?

Were Wolves to sanction Giles' exit, Boro could face competition in their pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Leicester City have reportedly identified the defender as a potential target as they prepare for life back in the Championship and have shown their spending might already this summer.

While ahead of the window, West Ham United were linked with a potential move by The Daily Mirror (09/03: p65).