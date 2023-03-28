The news that many Middlesbrough fans will have been wanting to hear was delivered on Tuesday afternoon as veteran midfielder Jonny Howson has extended his stay at the Riverside Stadium.

Out of contract at the end of the current campaign, the 34-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a new one-year deal, keeping him at the Teessiders until at least the summer of 2024.

It will extend Howson's stay at the club into a seventh straight season and the club captain is still going strong despite his advancing years, having rarely missed matches since his £6 million transfer from Norwich City in 2017.

In 230 Boro league games between the start of the 2017-18 season and the end of the 2021-22 campaign, Howson played 216 times and when it comes to 2022-23, Howson has not missed a single Championship match and has started in all-but one and has formed an important partnership in midfield with youngster Hayden Hackney.

He is clearly appreciated in the dressing room as well as replying to the tweet confirming his contract extension was Ryan Giles, who is on loan from Wolves and has been another major part of the resurgence of Boro under Michael Carrick since his appointment in late October.

Giles needed just three words to sum Howson up following his new deal - "What a man" - which brought upon the obvious responses of the left-back being asked when he is going to make his move to the Riverside a permanent one.

The Verdict

Giving Howson an extra year on his deal was quite simply a no-brainer of a decision from the Boro hierarchy.

Despite his advancing years, Howson has been a model of consistency in the engine room and has also no doubt been a major help to the development of Hayden Hackney next to him on the pitch.

If Middlesbrough do win promotion to the Premier League in a few months time, then of course the question will have to be asked as to whether Howson will be able to play week in, week out at such a level.

But that is a bridge that can be crossed if they get to it - for now, Howson will continue to do as he always does and that is to put in seven or eight out of 10 performances every week under Carrick as he aims to be either lifting the runners-up or play-off winning trophy in the Championship come May.