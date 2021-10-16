Ryan Giles sends confident Cardiff City message ahead of crunch Swansea City clash

Wolves loanee Ryan Giles has insisted that he believes Cardiff City’s squad are ready to get back to winning ways against Swansea City on Sunday and end their dismal run of form.

The Bluebirds head into their derby clash with Swansea in a very difficult period with them having suffered five successive defeats in the Championship.

That has seen them drop below their opponents in the table and left them perilously close to the relegation zone.

Mick McCarthy has been a manager under real pressure given the run of form that the Bluebirds have been on. However, Cardiff’s hierarchy saw enough in their performance against Reading last time out to be convinced that the experienced boss deserves some more time to turn things around.

Cardiff will need to relieve the pressure by securing all three points at Swansea on Sunday and they will have to emulate the performance they produced in the same fixture last term.

Giles has been one of Cardiff’s standout players so far this term with him weighing in with five assists in his eight Championship appearances. The Bluebirds will need him at his best if they are to end their poor run of form.

Speaking to Cardiff’s official club website ahead of the game, Giles insisted that the Bluebirds have been enjoying a strong week in training heading into the game.

He is therefore convinced that they can get back on track this term and end their recent run of form.

He said: “We’ve got to play our game. We know our strengths and with the likes of Kieffer Moore and James Collins we’ve got the height and power when you put the ball in the box.

“Going off the back of our match against Reading, I think that we were very good but unlucky. We certainly deserved something from the game, and we need to look to build on that now and stay positive.

“We’ve had a good few weeks in training and we’re looking to hit the ground running on Sunday. The belief is there in each other, and it’s down to us now to go out and prove it.

“We’re in a privileged position to be able to go and play in this derby on Sunday afternoon. As a team we’ll embrace it and enjoy the pressure.

“As I said, we want to build on our last performance to get the result. As for myself, I can’t wait for kick-off.”

The verdict

It is vital that Cardiff return to winning ways as soon as possible and you could not see McCarthy surviving much longer in the job if the Bluebirds were to suffer another damaging defeat at the home of their fierce rivals.

Giles’ message here though suggests that Cardiff’s dressing room are remaining confident that they can indeed turn things around over the next few weeks and get their season back on track.

That will have to echoed on the field though with actions speaking much louder than words right now.

The Bluebirds are going to need Giles to be at his very best for them on Sunday because when he is firing he can provide plenty of quality supply to the Bluebirds’ forwards.

Goals have been difficult to come by for Cardiff in recent weeks so he could prove key to helping their striker get on the score sheet.

This could be a make or break game for McCarthy and he will be expecting his players to give their all to try and turn things around.

It seems like the Bluebirds are in a better place from Giles’ comments and the international break might have come at a good time for them.