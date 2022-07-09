Ryan Giles reveals who Middlesbrough supporters have to thank for his arrival

Wolves loanee Ryan Giles has highlighted Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder as the key reason he opted to make the move to the Riverside this summer.

Boro are the sixth EFL club that the 22-year-old has joined on loan during his short career to date – with his ridiculous form while at Cardiff City in the first half of last term, which saw him provide nine assists in 21 games, evidence of just what he can offer at Championship level.

The start of the 2022/23 campaign is moving closer and the Teessiders’ pre-season schedule is now underway.

The North East club claimed a 3-2 victory against York City last week and Giles, who played the first half, discussed his move to the Riverside.

Asked what appealed to him about Boro, the defender explained that the chance to work with Wilder and in a system that suited him was too good to turn down.

He told club media: “After having the conversation with the manager, for sure. His ambitions for starters, to really want to try and get into the Premier League, that’s something appealing to me straight away after having those conversations.

“His ideas and the way he plays, especially for me as a wing-back. I think it suits me to the ground the way he wants his wing-backs to be so all that in account really it was a no-brainer.”

The Verdict

It seems Boro supporters have Wilder to thank for Giles’ summer arrival.

You can completely understand where the 22-year-old is coming from as well. What the manager is building at the Riverside is really exciting and the upcoming campaign should be an exciting one for the Teessiders.

We’ve seen him tear up the Championship in the past and he looks perfectly suited for the left wing-back role.

Indeed, whoever the Boro forwards, whoever they are, will get some excellent service from the left flank in 2022/23 assuming he stays fit and hits his stride.