Middlesbrough loan defender Ryan Giles has revealed that he did not hold talks about his future with parent club Wolves when he visited Molineux recently.

The 23-year-old has told The Northern Echo that he "took in" the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace after heading home on one of his days off.

Ryan Giles' future

Giles has enjoyed a phenomenal season on loan at Boro - providing 12 assists for the Teessiders as he's helped them qualify for the Championship play-offs.

The left-back's current focus is on helping Michael Carrick's side get past Coventry City across their two-legged semi-final to book a place in the final at Wembley, where they'll have a chance to win promotion to the Premier League.

Beyond that his future is unclear. Football League World exclusively revealed in March that Boro had held talks with Wolves about the potential for a permanent deal but that the top flight club were yet to make a decision on whether to let him go this summer.

He still has more than two years on his contract at Molineux and Julen Lopetegui, who was appointed during Giles' spell at the Riverside, may want to run the rule over him.

Ryan Giles returns to Molineux

The defender was spotted in the crowd at Molineux during Wolves' 2-0 win over Palace late last month, which naturally led to some speculation about whether talks were being held about his future.

But Giles has now put those to bed as he explained what he was doing at his parent club in an interview with The Northern Echo.

He said: "There wasn’t any talks. We just had a day off, so I used it to go home and took in a game while I was there.

"That was pretty much it, nothing much more to that. They just happened to have a game against Palace, so I thought I’d stay and watch that.

“I’ve no idea what the future might hold. I am a Wolves player, and I have two years left on my contract there. But right now, I’m still a Middlesbrough player and we have the play-offs to go, so that’s all I’m thinking about right now."

Could Ryan Giles stay at Middlesbrough this summer?

You'd imagine that Lopetegui will be keen to take a look at Giles over the summer but a move back to Boro would be no shock.

It's not going to be cheap to sign him permanently after another impressive season in the Championship and with other clubs linked previously.

That may mean that the Teessiders need to win promotion to bring him back to the Riverside this summer.