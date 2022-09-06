Ryan Giles pens message to Middlesbrough supporters following his side’s win over Sunderland

Ryan Giles has taken to Twitter to thank Middlesbrough’s fans for the support that they illustrated during last night’s showdown with Sunderland.

Boro claimed the bragging rights in the Tees-Wear derby thanks to a strike from Riley McGree in the first-half of this particular fixture.

Alex Pritchard missed a great chance to give Sunderland the lead in the opening stages at the Riverside Stadium as he fired an effort over the bar after being teed up by Ellis Simms.

McGree gave Boro the lead in the 25th minute as he produced a fantastic touch to control Giles’ pass before slotting an effort past Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Following the break, Rodrigo Muniz and Duncan Watmore were both denied by Patterson before Liam Roberts produced a good save to prevent Elliot Embleton from scoring an equaliser.

As a result of this victory, Middlesbrough moved up to 17th in the Championship and are now just two points behind Sunderland.

Reflecting on his side’s triumph on Twitter, Giles has admitted that the atmosphere produced by the club’s supporters yesterday was amazing.

The 22-year-old posted: “GET INN!!

“3 points and an assist…

“What an atmosphere, you fans are amazing!!

“Thank you @Boro.”

The Verdict

Middlesbrough will be hoping that this particular triumph will kick-start their season as despite producing some positive performances in the Championship, they have only accumulated nine points from eight games.

Giles once again illustrated that he is capable of competing at this level in this fixture as he helped his side claim a clean-sheet by producing an assured display in his wing-back position.

Whilst Giles was not officially credited with an assist last night, he has already set up three goals for his team-mates and will be confident in his ability to regularly add to this tally in the coming months.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency, the Boro loanee could potentially play a key role for Chris Wilder’s side as they look to climb the Championship standings.

