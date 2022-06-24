Ryan Giles pens message to Middlesbrough supporters after sealing loan move

Ryan Giles has taken to Instagram to thank Middlesbrough’s supporters for all of the welcoming messages that he has received since sealing a temporary switch to the Riverside Stadium.

As confirmed by Boro’s official website yesterday, Giles has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the 22-year-old was loaned out on two separate occasions to teams in this division by Wolves last season.

After spending the first half of the previous campaign at Cardiff City, Giles joined Blackburn in January.

In the 31 league games that he played during this particular term, the midfielder managed to provide a respectable total of 10 assists.

Giles is Boro’s second signing of the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder bolstered his goalkeeping options earlier this week by signing Liam Roberts on a free transfer.

Boro will be determined to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign next month when they face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

After Middlesbrough announced his arrival, Giles decided to send a message to the club’s supporters on Instagram.

The midfielder posted: “Delighted to have signed for @theborofficial on loan for the season.

“Thank you all for the warm welcome.

“Look forward to seeing you all at the Riverside Stadium very soon.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Boro as Giles will be determined to make strides in terms of his development in the upcoming campaign.

As well as demonstrating that he is capable of providing some creativity, Giles also illustrated his versatility last season as he featured in a number of different positions for Cardiff and Blackburn.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness over the course of the new term, the midfielder could potentially help Middlesbrough achieve a great deal of success in the Championship.

Having narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs earlier this year, Boro will be determined to launch a push for promotion next season with Giles in their side.