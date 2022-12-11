Ryan Giles pens message to Middlesbrough supporters after his side’s win over Luton

Ryan Giles has taken to Twitter to share a message with Middlesbrough’s supporters following his side’s showdown with Luton Town in the Championship.

Giles helped Boro secure victory in this particular fixture by providing an assist at the Riverside Stadium.

Luton opened the scoring in the 33rd minute as Jordan Clark dribbled past three Middlesbrough players before converting an effort into the bottom corner.

Undeterred by Clark’s strike, Boro levelled proceedings via a header from Chuba Akpom.

Akpom continued his excellent form in the second-tier by guiding Giles’ delivery into the back of the net.

Following the break, the Hatters were reduced to ten men when Amari’i Bell was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Isaiah Jones.

Middlesbrough created a number of chances before Matt Crooks eventually scored the decisive goal for the club in stoppage-time.

As a result of this triumph, Boro moved up to 12th in the Championship standings.

Michael Carrick’s side will be looking to extend their current winning run to four games when they face Burnley next weekend.

Reflecting on the club’s latest outing on Twitter, Giles has admitted that it felt great to be back playing in front of Boro’s fans and praised them for the support that they illustrated during this clash.

The 22-year-old posted: “Great to be back, 3 pts and another assist.

“Let’s keep this momentum!

“Great support as always, enjoy your weekend!”

The Verdict

Middlesbrough’s incredibly impressive start to life under the guidance of Carrick is showing no signs of slowing down as they demonstrated a great deal of character yesterday to secure all three points in their clash with Luton.

Having managed to close the gap between them and the play-off places by stepping up their performance levels, there is no reason why they cannot go on to challenge for a top-six finish.

Giles’ ability to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency could play a significant role in Middlesbrough’s quest for success as he has demonstrated already this season that he is capable of making a difference at this level.

The Boro loanee has now chipped in with five assists for his team-mates and will be confident in his ability to add to this tally in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

