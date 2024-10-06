Ryan Giles has opened up on transfer talks between Hull City and Middlesbrough last summer.

The defender joined the Tigers on a permanent basis at the end of the previous campaign, having initially arrived on loan in January from Luton Town.

The loan deal included an obligation to buy clause that was triggered after the team came seventh in the Championship table under Liam Rosenior.

However, speculation surrounded his future over the summer, with reports suggesting a return to the Riverside could be on the cards.

Giles spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Boro, helping them earn a fourth place finish in the table, before his move to Luton.

Ryan Giles makes Hull transfer admission

Giles has revealed that talks were held between Hull and Middlesbrough over a potential move last summer.

However, he has reaffirmed his commitment to the Yorkshire outfit, claiming he will always give 110 per cent to the team as long as he’s contracted to the club.

"I stayed out of it, like I said, I'll go back to being professional, that's the job of a professional,” said Giles, via the BBC.

“There's talks on the internet, on social media, and I get all of that.

“My job was to keep my head down and keep doing what I was doing.

"I was a Hull City player and as long as I was that, I wanted to give 110 per cent, and I want that to come across to everybody else, as well.

“It's not a case of me shying away from things, everybody's got their opinion at the end of the day and I completely respect that, I really do respect that.

“It's my job as a professional to get my head down and do my best for Hull City and that's ultimately what I want as a Hull City player, I just want to do well at this football club, it's as simple as that.

"Listen, there were conversations, of course there were.

“I'm not going to shy away from it and lie about it, but I obviously only joined the club as a permanent in the summer, I know I was here in January but that was obviously as a loan.

"I had the conversations, it wasn't the case of me saying 'I want to leave', it wasn't that, we had a conversation and that was that.

“The club made it clear they wanted me to stay and I respected that."

Ryan Giles’ importance to Hull

Ryan Giles - Hull City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 17 (11) 0 (1) 2024-2025 7 (5) 0 As of 6th October

Giles has made seven league appearances for Hull so far this season, with Tim Walter now in charge of the first team squad (all stats from Fbref).

The full-back has started five times, and is yet to register a goal or an assist.

He made 17 appearances in the Championship last year following his January switch from Kenilworth Road.

The 24-year-old also played 45 times in the second division during his time with Boro, where he contributed 11 assists for the team as they reached the play-off semi-finals.

Hull were right to hold onto Giles

Hull did need to raise funds at the start of the summer, so they could have cashed in on Giles amid interest from Boro.

However, the sales of Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves meant they were able to hold firm in their stance on Giles.

This proved the right call, as he is a very valuable asset to have in the squad, and can play a role in helping them rise up the table.

The left-back is a good fit for Walter’s system, and is starting to prove himself as an important part of the German coach’s first team plans.