Middlesbrough's 2022/23 Championship campaign under Michael Carrick still evokes all the right memories for the Teesside faithful, even if they didn't achieve promotion.

Boro played a swashbuckling and fearless attacking brand of football en-route to the play-offs, where they eventually fell to defeat at the hands of Coventry City.

Although 28-goal forward Chuba Akpom was instrumental to the side's promotion push, Boro were also guided by a variety of shining stars on loan with the club that year such as Aaron Ramsey, Cameron Archer and Ryan Giles.

Given the impact that all three loanees had in the North East, it's certainly a surprise to observe their collective struggles twelve months on.

They're all now back in the Championship, with Ramsey and Archer succumbing to relegation with Burnley and Sheffield United respectively, while Giles, who joined play-off victors Luton Town last summer, is now with Hull City after they were obligated to make his loan spell a permanent one at the end of the season.

But despite signing a three-year deal with Hull just last week, his current situation at the MKM Stadium remains precarious,

Ryan Giles' Hull City situation amid sustained Middlesbrough transfer interest

Giles was among a raft of ambitious January transfer captures made by then-Head Coach Liam Rosenior in a bid to break into the Championship's top six and achieve promotion, joining the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Anass Zaroury on initial loan deals.

However, the left-back eventually found himself out of favour and was dropped for academy graduate Matty Jacob for the Tigers' final run-in.

Jacob himself has since signed a contract extension with Hull, while it's believed that there is still uncertainty pertaining to Giles' role moving forward as new boss Tim Walter prepares to run the rule over his squad throughout the off-season.

According to TeessideLive, Middlesbrough's interest in Giles is undeterred despite his recent permanent rival and it's understood that the player is open to a return to the Riverside if he doesn't enjoy his time at Hull, which remains a firm possibility at this stage.

Middlesbrough should be all over Ryan Giles' complex Hull City predicament

There's no denying that Giles has had a tough time of it since his loan spell on Teesside two seasons ago, but Carrick's Middlesbrough should be optimally leveraging that in order to afford a new lease of life to his career.

Giles is a real asset at Championship level, and Middlesbrough could well make that their gain - yet again - at the expense of Hull, who have failed to get the best out of the assist kingpin during his short time at the club to date.

Ryan Giles' Championship stats, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 Coventry City (loan) and Rotherham United (loan) 42 2 1 2021/22 Cardiff City (loan) and Blackburn Rovers (loan) 32 0 10 2022/23 Middlesbrough (loan) 47 0 11 2023/24 Hull City (loan) 17 0 1

His dynamic and direct style didn't suit Rosenior, who instead looks to dictate matches with slow and patient possession-based build-up play.

However, as we saw at Boro, Giles is a perfect fit in Carrick's team and there's no reason why the ex-Manchester United stalwart can't re-energise the 24-year-old following a 12-month slump.