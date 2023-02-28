Ryan Giles joins permanently: 3 potential Middlesbrough transfer developments that would excite supporters

It’s an exciting time to be a Middlesbrough fan as the club have been on the rise since Michael Carrick was appointed.

The Manchester United favourite has done a superb job in his first managerial role, with the Teesside outfit firmly in the mix for promotion this season.

The work Carrick has done is all the more remarkable when you consider that he hasn’t had a full pre-season with the players or even much of a chance to make his mark on the squad as the January window is notoriously difficult.

Therefore, whether Boro go up or not, Carrick is going to want to make tweaks this summer and here we look at THREE transfer developments that would please the fans…

Ryan Giles joins permanently

The left-back is on loan from Wolves and it’s fair to say he has been a huge hit, impressing with his attacking style down the flank and he has recorded seven assists in the league.

Carrick already confirmed that talks over a permanent deal took place in January and you would expect them to resume in the summer when the two clubs know what division they will be in.

With Wolves having two exciting young left-backs already in the squad, you would expect Giles to be available.

Chuba Akpom signs new deal

A priority for Boro this summer has to be renewing the deal of Chuba Akpom.

The striker has been outstanding since Carrick arrived, scoring 19 goals in the league, which makes him the top scorer in the Championship.

The only worry for Boro is that he will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer. Talks are ongoing at the moment and it will be great news for Boro if they can get this over the line.

Cameron Archer returns

Finally, you would also think Boro are looking at the prospect of keeping Cameron Archer.

The striker joined in January and he has made an impressive start to life at the club, scoring three goals and registering two assists in eight games.

Whether it’s a loan or a permanent will depend on Aston Villa but you can be sure that Boro are going to begin talks as they look to extend Archer’s stay at the Riverside Stadium.