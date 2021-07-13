Ryan Giles issues first words after sealing Cardiff City move

Cardiff City have bolstered a problem area of their squad with the addition of Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Ryan Giles.

The Bluebirds were left without a natural left-wing-back for the last two months of the 2020-21 season thanks to an injury picked up by Joe Bennett, and the 31-year-old was released following the expiration of his contract a few weeks ago.

A deal is said to have been agreed for weeks according to Football Insider to take 21-year-old Giles to the Welsh capital, but things had gone increasingly quiet.

However the season-long loan deal has been confirmed and Giles will surely slot into Mick McCarthy’s starting 11 as the first-choice left-wing-back, with no competition right now to battle with him.

Giles will add a lot of pace and creativity to McCarthy’s line-up and he already has Championship experience having spent last season at both Coventry City and Rotherham United – and the left-sided player has issued his first words since arriving at the Bluebirds.

“I’m delighted to be here. Cardiff City is a massive club, with a great history and an amazing fanbase,” Giles said, per the club’s Twitter account.

“I want to come here, get as many games as I can and help the team as much as possible.”

The Verdict

In order for Cardiff to improve from a top 10 team to a play-off side, McCarthy has had to address some problem areas of the field and left-wing-back was one of them.

Cardiff for the most part looked solid at the back with three colossal centre-backs, but the wing-backs on both sides were an area of concern for most of last season.

Perry Ng has come in on the right side from Crewe and performed well in his first few months at the club, and McCarthy will be hoping that Giles can have the same impact.

Despite Giles being contracted to Wolves until 2025, there could be scope to do a permanent deal at the end of the campaign should his loan be successful – with Bruno Lage’s side just splashing out on Rayan Ait-Nouri it could be a while before Giles gets his chance at Molineux.