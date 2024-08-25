Middlesbrough have made a host of impressive signings so far this summer, as Michael Carrick's side look to finally end their eight-year Premier League exile by winning promotion from the Championship this season.

Boro have welcomed the likes of Aidan Morris, Delano Burgzorg, Micah Hamilton and Tommy Conway to the North East during the summer window, bolstering Carrick's strength in depth ahead of a long season ahead.

The Teessiders have also largely been able to retain the services of their key players so far, as keeping hold of the likes of Emmanuel Latte Lath, Rav van den Berg and Hayden Hackney will be essential to any promotion push this season.

But with just days remaining before the summer window slams shut, Carrick and his recruitment staff will no doubt be looking for ways to further strengthen the squad right up to the deadline.

Football League World takes a look at two players Middlesbrough could look to sign in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Ryan Giles

With the news that Alex Bangura had undergone surgery on his Achilles on the eve of the new season, Middlesbrough's left-back depth became incredibly thin on the ground overnight.

Lukas Engel and academy graduate George McCormick were left as Carrick's only two recognised options in that department, likely meaning the club will be forced into transfer action to shore up that position before the window shuts.

Carrick will not want to head into the first half of the season with Engel as his only senior, proven left-back, as an injury to the Dane would mean that 19-year-old McCormick would be thrown into the deep end when he may not be ready to swim just yet.

Even before that injury setback occurred, Middlesbrough had been flirting with the possibility of reuniting with an old acquaintance throughout the summer, but this fresh turn of events should see them return with concrete interest.

Ryan Giles is a player that Boro fans know well, with there being no need to dream about the impact he can have on Teesside, as the Riverside Stadium faithful have already witnessed it.

Giles' 11 assists in 45 Championship appearances whilst on loan with Middlesbrough during the 2022/23 season, saw him lead the entire division in that category that year.

With journalist Alan Nixon now suggesting that the 24-year-old has been Boro's priority target heading into the closing stages of the summer transfer window, dropping Giles into Carrick's squad could be a signing that has supporters looking back on come May as pivotal moment in their season.

James Hill

Luke Ayling took every Middlesbrough supporter by surprise with the size of the impact he made last term, registering eight assists in 19 Championship appearances whilst on loan from Leeds United.

That form saw Boro make signing him to a permanent contract their priority this summer, and that's precisely what they did, as the veteran right-back signed a two-year deal with the club.

Ayling, who will have turned 33 by the time the transfer window shuts at the end of the month, has already evidenced that his form in the second half of last season was no fluke, having made a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign.

But, with him being comfortably the wrong side of 30, as his backup in Tommy Smith who is still recovering from a season-ending ruptured Achilles injury suffered last October, Boro aren't blessed with youthful legs in that department.

Throw into the equation the fact that Anfernee Dijksteel's contract is set to expire next summer, and has been a player that Boro have been reportedly trying to sell this summer, and you can see how the future of Middlesbrough's right-back spot long-term is far from secure.

Bournemouth's James Hill could go a long way to easing that concern. At 22, Hill is already well versed in what it takes to play senior football, having already made a century of first team appearances across a number of clubs.

Fleetwood Town, Hearts and Blackburn have all sampled the talents of the England youth international, whilst his parent club Bournemouth have handed him numerous first team opportunities over the last few years.

But it was from his time on loan with Blackburn during the first half of last season that Hill really showed what he can do, as he quickly developed into a key part of Rovers' squad.

Hill's 23/24 Blackburn stats, per FotMob Competition Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating Championship 18 1 3 7.1/10 EFL Cup 2 0 1 7.5/10

Used almost equally as both a right-back and a centre-back, Hill impressively displayed both attacking and defensive traits to his game, showing confidence and ability on the ball whilst also being a cerebral and physical defender.

Indeed, his 61.4% of duels won per 90 minutes placed him in the top 91.1 percentile of Championship players in his position last season, whilst his 0.21 assists per 90 ranked him among the top 92.9 percentile - per FotMob.

He's even lined up as a left-back on occasion too, highlighting his ability to be a versatile defender who can play anywhere across the defensive line.

As such, signing Hill on an initial loan deal with an obligation/option to buy futher down the line would be very smart business for Middlesbrough, providing Carrick with a player for the present, and the future.