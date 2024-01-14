Highlights Leeds United looks set for an exciting campaign and is expected to vie for promotion under Daniel Farke's guidance.

Willy Gnonto's future at the club is uncertain, and fringe players like Leo Hjelde and Lewis Bate may seek first-team minutes elsewhere.

Leeds could make one or two deals in January to strengthen the squad and improve their chances of promotion.

Daniel Farke already has a strong squad at his disposal with Leeds United in the Championship, but January is an opportunity for him and the club to make further additions.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the Whites, and they are expected to be vying for promotion under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner.

Willy Gnonto's situation is not abundantly clear heading into the month, whilst fringe players such as Leo Hjelde and Lewis Bate may be looking for first-team minutes elsewhere.

A busy summer will likely see a less frantic January, but the Whites could be tempted to do one or two deals themselves to bolster their ranks and their chances of promotion in May.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

With the transfer window now open, here, we take a look at an ideal realistic XI that Leeds could end up with for the remainder of the Championship season.

GK: Illan Meslier

Farke's go-to man in every league game this season, in spite of the presence of Karl Darlow, is the current number-on, in the form of the 23-year-old Frenchman.

Meslier has had some issues this season, and perhaps longer-term they may wish to address this area, but he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season.

RB: Ben Johnson

With Djed Spence and Luke Ayling departing the club, Leeds are in need of a right-back, with Phil Hay of The Athletic revealing that three players are on a shortlist of options to come in at right-back this month for Leeds, in the form of West Ham United's Ben Johnson, Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, and Burnley's Connor Roberts.

Johnson appears to be the main target currently, and could be a good addition on the right flank, as a more defensive option to work in tandem with an attack-minded, overlapping left-back.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been excellent for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start at right-sided centre-back when fit.

He has developed a strong understanding with his partner at the heart of Leeds' defence and been one of Leeds' most consistent players since his arrival in the summer.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Another consistent performer for the majority of the season, Struijk has established himself as the first-choice on the left-hand side, above captain Liam Cooper.

He has been excellent so far this season, and also captains the side in the absence of Cooper and Luke Ayling, proving he is a growing influence within the Leeds dressing room as well.

LB: Ryan Giles

The second new signing, Giles thrived in the Championship with Boro and Adam Pope of the BBC is reporting that the Luton left-back is a target for Leeds this month.

Giles would be the more aggressive attacking full-back, with Johnson the conservative and inverted full-back in the pairing. Giles' final third creativity and chance creation would be of huge benefit to the side and would give Crysencio Summerville more freedom to roam in field as well.

They are currently relying on the right-footed Sam Byram at left-back. The 30-year-old has also had issues with fitness over the last few years, too, meaning Leeds could be in crisis if the left-back position is not addressed.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu has been outstanding for Farke so far this season at the base of midfield. He will be expected to retain his ever-present record for the majority of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has settled in perfectly since joining from Chelsea. He will be tasked with picking up the danger men of the opposition whilst also instigating attacks from deep.

CM: Glen Kamara

Ampadu's midfield partner ought to be Kamara, with the pair dovetailing nicely together so far. Kamara is the more progressive and attack-minded of the duo.

He's made himself an automatic selection in the pivot positions, and his ball retention under pressure and carrying ability are fantastic attributes of his, which help progress Leeds up the pitch and out of trouble.

RW: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Signing a winger is not Leeds' priority in January, so any move for the Crystal Palace man would probably be contingent on Gnonto departing for a new club. The 21-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for Charlton Athletic last season.

Rak-Sakyi could be a great left-footed loan option if Palace are willing to part ways with him temporarily. Leeds lack a right-winger who's left-footed, and he would provide that new dynamic should they look to retool their attacking line.

He dazzled with his speed and directness but has has played only eight times in all competitions for the Eagles so far this season, with only two starts in the EFL Cup. A loan may be the best thing for his development come January. A creative profile of player is needed in their attacking line, be that a winger or number-ten, and Rak-Sakyi would be a useful player in that sense.

CAM: Joel Piroe

He is not a natural creator but can be utilised as a nine or ten due to his skillset, with the forward playing as more of a secondary-striker in his outings so far, as opposed to a playmaker. His goals have been crucial.

The position may be debated, but he continues to provide at the top end of the pitch. Piroe is Leeds' main goal threat, which means he will start the majority of games when fit, even with a recent resurgence from Patrick Bamford providing Farke with an alternative in the starting XI.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

He's averaging close to a goal or assist every game, having also been utilised on both flanks, but it is as a left-winger where he has cemented himself as Farke's key attacker.

The Dutchman will be a key player for the remainder of the campaign and the Whites must do all they can to retain his services in the winter window. Summerville could well end the season with the most goal contributions in the division if he remains fit.

CF: Georginio Rutter

The forward is one of the most dynamic attackers in the league, even if his finishing can leave a lot left to be desired. Rutter is creative, has immense vision, and his dribbling ability creates plenty of space for other Leeds attackers to thrive.

Rutter is the main creator in Leeds' team and will continue to be their most advanced player working in tandem with Piroe, whilst also linking up well with Summerville in particular recently. He can be utilised deeper, allowing Bamford to be the line-leading centre-forward, who is capable of occupying defenders with his frame and acting as a useful focal point in some games.