Ryan Giles in: The best Middlesbrough 5-a-side team from the current squad – Do you agree?

Despite sitting in a lowly position in the Championship table currently, it is known to many that Middlesbrough have a very talented squad to choose from.

The Teessiders finished seventh in the second tier last season, just outside of the play-off places, and in many pre-season predictions were tipped to do very well in the current campaign.

However, things haven’t panned out quite like that so far, and it has led to the dismissal of Chris Wilder as the club’s manager over a week ago, with the search still on for his successor.

Let’s look at how Boro would potentially line-up if they were playing five-a-side football – do you agree or would you make changes? Let us know!

Zack Steffen

Every five-a-side team of course needs a goalkeeper, and whilst he hasn’t necessarily impressed much so far this season, Steffen still has a lot of experience.

The USA international gets the nod over Liam Roberts, whose experience during his career has come at a much lower level.

Paddy McNair

Boro have an ample amount of defenders to choose from, but a combination of technical ability and physicality sees McNair selected.

Able to play in midfield as well as at the back, McNair would throw his body in-front of shots and would also be able to play killer passes from deep.

Matt Crooks

Another necessity of five-a-side is to have a player who has a real engine who can get up and down the pitch and is also a bit of a powerhouse and hard to knock off the ball.

That role would go to Crooks, who is a bit of a specimen and often overpower defenders in the opposition box, hence why he’s got such a good goal tally for a midfielder.

Ryan Giles

Giles has one of the best deliveries in the whole of the Championship, which was truly discovered during his loan spell with Cardiff last season.

Despite their being no set pieces in five-a-side, Giles would bring energy, technical ability and both attacking and defensive qualities, and it’s also important to have a strong left-footer in the side as well – he gets the nod over Riley McGree.

Rodrigo Muniz

Muniz is yet to start truly firing for Boro, having scored just twice in eight matches, but you’d still back him to be the most prolific out of the club’s strikers over a season.

The Brazilian has both pace and agility, and that would serve a five-a-side team well as the talisman ahead of the likes of Marcus Forss and Chuba Akpom.