Leicester City are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ryan Giles, according to TEAMtalk.

Giles has just returned to his parent club after a season-long loan deal at Middlesbrough, where he played an important role in the club reaching the play-offs.

After impressing at Boro, there is a possibility that Giles will be given a chance in the first team at Molineux. But the club is facing a summer of balancing the books, and it may be that they have to move the left-back on.

New Leicester boss Enzo Maresca has reportedly identified Giles as a player he likes and is keen to make him his first signing of the summer.

Here, we have taken a look at if they move to Leicester would be good for Ryan Giles…

Is it a good potential move?

Giles has now had five seasons of Championship football under his belt, and last season was his best to date.

He definitely returns to Wolves this summer as a better player, but is he ready for the Premier League? Probably not.

So, therefore, this move could be ideal for the defender, as he would get off the books at Wolves, meaning he would stop being sent on loan and could finally settle at a club.

He would be joining a club that is expected to be at the top end of the Championship, so another season at this level before the possibility of Premier League football could really put him in good stead.

Would he start?

Leicester will be a side that has a lot of goings and comings this summer, so what the squad looks like now will definitely change by the end of the window.

The Foxes do have Victor Kristiansen and Luke Thomas as their current left-backs, but with Maresca himself identifying Giles, you would expect the defender to be a starter at the King Power Stadium.

Giles has a lot of versatility in his game, so this gives him a boost in his chances of being a first-team regular.

But, considering how well he performed for Middlesbrough in the last campaign, if Leicester do buy him, it is because they want him to play.

What does he offer?

As previously mentioned, Giles showed his qualities while on loan at Middlesbrough; not only is he a good defender, but he is also someone who can get up the pitch and attack.

Giles offers the ability to be an attacking outlet on either side he plays on, and he is a player who has a dangerous ability to whip crosses in.

The 23-year-old can play as a left-back, left-wing back, or even a left midfielder, as shown during his various spells in the Championship.

A lot of Giles’ assists have come from him crossing the ball in from either side, as well as being a dangerous set piece taker. So, these will be things that benefit Leicester City.