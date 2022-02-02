Ryan Giles from Wolves to Blackburn Rovers: Is it a good move? Will he start? What does he offer?

While it may have been a quieter January deadline day than some might have expected at Blackburn Rovers, the Ewood Park club did still manage to make one significant signing.

That deal saw the arrival of versatile 22-year-old Ryan Giles from Wolves on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Having spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Blackburn’s Championship rivals Cardiff, Giles will once again be looking to impress here, as he aims to earn himself a chance with Wolves’ first-team in the future.

But just what impact will Giles have for Tony Mowbray’s side, now that he has made the move to Ewood Park?

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that might be asked, now that that loan deal has been completed.

Is it a good move?

This certainly looks to be a useful pice of business for those involved.

For Blackburn, they are getting a player who impressed considerably at this level with Cardiff earlier in the campaign, meaning he can be a useful asset for them in their promotion push.

Indeed, with a number of other Championship sides linked with Giles earlier in the campaign, this could also be seen as a bit of a coup for Rovers.

Giles meanwhile, gets another chance to impress with regular game time at this level, while Wolves now have a player linked with a club who have built a reputation for successfully developing loan players in recent years.

Would he start?

It would certainly be a surprise if Giles does not feature regularly for Rovers in the next few weeks.

Harry Pickering still looks to be some weeks away from returning from an injury picked up earlier in January, while Tayo Edun was left wearing a protective boot after being forced off early in Blackburn’s goalless draw with Luton on Saturday.

As a result, the left-wing back position that has been so effective for Blackburn in a 3-5-2 system this season, and that Giles has already shown to be so effective in, looks to be available for him to slot in to immediately.

If Giles impresses during that run, Tony Mowbray is not a manager who will drop a player if he is playing well, even if a previously established option returns from an absence, meaning the 22-year-old has a big chance to make that role his own between now and the end of the season.

What does he offer?

One big thing that Giles will no doubt bring to Blackburn, is his creativity.

No Championship player provided more assists than Giles did during his time at Cardiff, with the 22-year-old supplying nine in 21 second-tier appearances for the Bluebirds.

The likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Sam Gallagher will no doubt relish their chances to get on the end of his crosses into the opposition area, and combined with John Buckley and Joe Rothwell, means Rovers have plenty of options who can provide a telling delivery from the centre of the park.

You also feel Giles’ versatility will be useful for Rovers, with his ability to play near enough anywhere down the left side of the pitch meaning he ought to be able to fill in several different roles, should absences and suspensions start to take their toll.