Middlesbrough are reportedly keen to sign Hull City left-back Ryan Giles on a permanent deal this summer, whilst they also hope to sell right-back Anfernee Dijksteel before the August 30th transfer deadline.

Hull Live report that Boro are interested in reuniting with former loan star Giles on a permanent basis, whilst The Northern Echo reported earlier in the summer that the club intend to cash in on Dijksteel in this window.

In the case of Giles, a transfer saga has begun to develop in recent weeks, with Hull City owner Acun Ilicali stating that if it is his wish to sign for Middlesbrough this summer, then he can go, only to be somewhat contradicted on the matter by the Tigers' vice chief executive, Tan Kesler.

Kesler told BBC Humberside via Teesside Live: "I don't expect to see him leave us or want to leave us. If he is going to leave, it needs to be a significant persuasion to us. But we are very confident that he shall stay."

As for Dijksteel, there's been radio silence on any potential exit following that aforementioned revelation. Football League World explores why concluding these two pieces of business could take Middlesbrough all the way to transfer deadline day.

Hull will want to run the rule over Giles

When a player has evidenced such ability at Championship level as Giles has, the club who owns him are almost obliged to ensure they've taken a long, hard look at their player before making a decision on his future.

Giles' 11 assists in the 2022/23 season as a Middlesbrough player commands that Hull City do exactly that with the former Luton Town man this summer, and as such, a long wait to secure his signature may have to ensue.

The 24-year-old was part of the Tigers squad that travelled to Turkey as part of their pre-season preparations, and played in a 5-1 defeat to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbache.

Hull boss Tim Walter is clearly interested in taking a look at Giles, a player he's been forced to inherit after the club agreed a £4m obligation to buy the left-back from Luton, as part of the original loan agreement in January.

Therefore, Boro are likely going to employ patience if they want to stand any chance of reuniting with their former star this summer, patience that may indeed end up with no reward at the end.

But it's safe to assume that for those Middlesbrough fans who witnessed his attacking exploits at the Riverside Stadium that season, the majority will say signing Giles this summer would be worth the wait.

Interest in Dijksteel may come at the last minute

Every single transfer window, business always happens at the last knockings. Clubs get desperate, and injuries occur that leave managers scrambling for a replacement.

With Dijksteel having been made available since the beginning of June and for Middlesbrough to have, as far as supporters are aware, heard nothing yet, gives a fairly good indication that his market is not particularly strong at the moment.

That was largely to be expected too, as the Suriname international only made 20 Championship appearances for Middlesbrough last season - his lowest across a full domestic Championship season as a Middlesbrough player.

This was largely due to a combination of ill-timed injury problems, and the excellent form of the now permanent Boro right-back, Luke Ayling.

But still only 27 and comfortable operating as a centre-back, Dijksteel still has plenty of good years left in the tank, and having only made 45 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons, he will carry lower mileage than most at his age.

Dijksteel's Boro career (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Assists 23/24 23 0 22/23 22 1 21/22 38 3 20/21 31 0 19/20 17 0

So, once the first few games of the EFL season are in the books, and clubs across English football suffer unexpected injuries in their defence, a player such as Dijksteel could very quickly become a highly attractive proposition.

Therefore, Middlesbrough may need to be patient on this one, as desperate gaffers could be prepared to throw extra money around as the window draws to a close, potentially netting Boro a better deal in the process.