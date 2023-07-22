Highlights Ryan Giles has not travelled with the Wolves squad for their training camp in Portugal, sparking more speculation about his future.

Middlesbrough and Luton Town are reportedly interested in signing the wing-back, who had a successful loan stint at Boro last season.

Giles could be available for a £5 million fee, and his performances make him a potentially valuable addition to Middlesbrough's squad. However, Luton's offer of regular Premier League game time may be tempting for him.

Ryan Giles has not travelled with the Wolves squad for their training camp in Portugal, according to Tom Collomosse.

The Premier League side are preparing for the upcoming season that gets underway in just a few weeks.

Julen Lopetegui’s team are training in Portugal as part of their pre-season plans, but Giles has not travelled amid speculation over his future.

Giles spent last season out on loan at Middlesbrough, where his performances earned a lot of plaudits.

However, it appears that his future lies away from Molineux with a number of clubs interested in signing the 23-year-old.

Who is interested in signing Ryan Giles?

Middlesbrough are reportedly hoping to secure a permanent move for the player following his successful loan stint at the Riverside.

The winger was a key part of the side that reached the play-offs last season under Michael Carrick.

However, the Championship side face competition from the recently promoted Luton Town.

The Hatters are looking to build a side capable of competing in the Premier League following their play-off victory.

Rob Edwards has set his sights on the Wolves player, who earned 11 assists in the Championship for Boro.

Meanwhile, Carrick has remained coy in response to questions surrounding Boro’s interest in the player.

The former midfielder confirmed that the club is still hoping to add players to their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign, but did not offer any indication as to progress being made in the pursuit of Giles.

How much is Ryan Giles worth?

It has been reported that Giles could be available for £5 million with Wolves already eyeing Aaron Cresswell as a potential replacement in the squad.

Middlesbrough have already added the likes of Seny Dieng to the squad for a £2 million fee from QPR.

Luton have also shown a willingness to spend money this window, signing the likes of Tahith Chong from Birmingham City for £4 million.

It remains to be seen what Giles’ destination will be this summer, but the decision to leave him out of Wolves’ pre-season training camp indicates that an exit may be near.

Boro will be hoping to secure the winger given how well he performed for the team last season.

Carrick’s aims will be to lead the team to a promotion challenge again next season, which Giles could be key to.

Middlesbrough’s season gets underway on 5 August with a clash against Millwall.

Would Ryan Giles be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Giles proved an excellent addition to the Middlesbrough team last season, so it stands to reason that he’d be a suitable signing for Carrick’s side this summer.

His 11 assists was the most in the side, and he really excelled in the team after Carrick’s arrival when he shifted into more of a full-back role.

For £5 million, this would be a relatively well priced deal to sign someone who could have a big positive impact on the squad.

However, the competition from Luton could prove decisive as the Hatters can offer Giles regular game time in the Premier League, which will be hard to turn down.