There was much to celebrate for Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon - and it wasn't just because they absolutely trounced Preston North End 4-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

The Teessiders were dominant against the mid-table Lilywhites, with ex-PNE loan striker Cameron Archer bagging a brace in the success and it was a win that cut the gap to second-placed Sheffield United to just three points, albeit the Blades have a game in-hand now as they were in FA Cup action instead.

Aside from the rampant victory, there was also a landmark for defender Marc Bola, who racked up his 100th appearance for Boro since signing nearly four years ago from Blackpool.

Bola hasn't always been a regular starter for the club and has had to be patient at times, but he played in 41 of Boro's Championship matches in the 2020-21 season and was a regular starter in 2021-22 when not hampered with injuries.

Life has been tough however for the 25-year-old under Michael Carrick as Ryan Giles has established himself as the ex-England international's first-choice at left-back, restricting Bola to merely cameo appearances.

Since Carrick's arrival, Bola has come off the bench eight times with his 72nd minute introduction against PNE taking him into the 100 club for Boro.

Whilst he may not be an integral starting figure at Boro, he is still clearly part of the squad and has a role under Carrick, and his landmark was celebrated on Instagram by team-mates such as Giles and talisman Chuba Akpom.

The Verdict

He may not be playing from the start week in, week out, but Bola still clearly has something to offer at the Riverside Stadium.

The ex-Arsenal man was a starting player for nearly two seasons under Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder, but obviously Ryan Giles' performances have meant that he is one of the first names on the team-sheet at left-back.

Bola is still a good Championship player and he has been brought on usually in matches that Boro seemingly already have in the bag, but even after surpassing the 100 match mark, he may have to look at his future going into next season.

His contract at Boro expires in the summer of 2024 and considering Giles will surely be pursued on a permanent basis, his game-time going forward will be limited.

The 100 game mark has been hit but how many more he will get under his belt remains to be seen.