Highlights Salford City has struggled since their play-off defeat and are now relegation candidates, having not won a match since October.

The club is considering appointing Ryan Giggs, who has been successful as Wales' boss, as the new manager, but the ownership group has a history of impatience with managers.

There are other candidates for the managerial position, including Paul Hurst and Dean Holden, who have more experience in the EFL.

After earning promotion to the Football League in 2019, Salford City reached the League Two play-offs for the first time last season, but lost out to Greater Manchester rivals Stockport County in the play-off semi-finals.

The Ammies have not responded well to this setback and have endured a worrying first half of the 2023-24 campaign, as a 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day cost former manager Neil Wood his job. The club are relegation candidates now, having failed to win since October.

A managerless Salford side were unable to respond to the Tranmere defeat, and suffered a subsequent 3-0 loss to a lowly Grimsby Town at the Peninsula Stadium, a result which marked the Ammies' seventh consecutive match without a win on home soil.

League Two (21st-24th) [As of 31/12] P GD Pts 21 Salford City 24 -11 23 22 Colchester United 25 -16 23 23 Sutton United 24 -24 17 24 Forest Green Rovers 23 -20 16

With far loftier long-term ambitions than fourth-tier survival, the managerial race at the Peninsula is on, as The Sun have reported the club are exploring the idea of making Ryan Giggs the man to replace Wood.

Ryan Giggs' potential Salford City appointment could go either way

Giggs is part of the Ammies' ownership group, alongside former Manchester United teammates Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and David Beckham.

The former winger was largely successful during his tenure as Wales boss, and guided his national side to Euro 2020, where they would be managed by Rob Page, who became the permanent successor to Giggs in 2022.

His success in international football, which is arguably the pinnacle of the game, shows that Giggs should be more than equipped to cope with the demands of League Two football.

However, Salford's ownership group have proved to be somewhat impatient with managers, as Wood's successor will be the side's fifth permanent manager since promotion from the National League in 2019.

If things do not go to plan for Giggs, should he become manager, then the rest of the 'class of 92' could be placed in an awkward position, whereby they may have to weigh up whether to dismiss a fellow member of the ownership group as manager.

Ryan Giggs has company in the managerial race at Salford City

The Sun have reported that the Ammies are also interested in appointing former Grimsby boss Paul Hurst as well as former Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden.

One advantage Holden and Hurst both have over Giggs is rich experience in the EFL, although the latter is more of a glamorous appointment and a football legend who many players may wish to play for.

Hurst was sacked by the Mariners after four consecutive League Two defeats back in October, so he would need to hit the ground running quickly for Salford fans to believe that he is the right man to take the club forward.

However, Shrewsbury Town's unlikely run to the League One play-off final in 2018 is a more positive demonstration of Hurst's managerial ability, and the Ammies will hope he can bring these qualities to Greater Manchester in the event of a managerial appointment.

Similarly to Hurst, Holden was dismissed from his last job, following an unwelcome run of four consecutive league defeats, but in his case it was with League One outfit Charlton Athletic back in August.

But during the 2022/23 campaign, Holden guided the Addicks to a very respectable 10th-placed finish in the third tier, which arguably demonstrates he could do a good job in League Two.