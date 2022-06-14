Ryan Fredericks to Middlesbrough: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Middlesbrough fell short of the Championship play-offs in 2021/22 but Chris Wilder will be determined to go one better in his first full season at the Riverside.

Wilder was backed by Boro in the January window and we can expect the same over the coming weeks as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Defender Ryan Fredericks has emerged as a potential target so we’ve examined what we know so far to investigate whether a move is likely to happen…

What do we know so far?

The Mail on Sunday (print edition June 12, page 144) has reported that Wilder is targetting Fredericks this summer, with the right-back set to leave West Ham United when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Hammers have confirmed they won’t be offering the 29-year-old a new deal meaning Boro will be able to snap him up without paying a transfer fee this summer.

They do face competition from newly-promoted Fulham, however, with the Evening Standard reporting in May they were set to sign him to add more Premier League experience to their squad.

Fredericks has featured 77 times in the four years he has spent at the London Stadium, including 15 appearances in 2021/22.

He has spent the majority of his career at right-back but does have experience at right wing-back, which is useful given Wilder’s preferred system.

Is it likely to happen?

Fredericks could well move to the Riverside this summer but it would be something of a coup if he does given Fulham’s interest.

The option of staying in the Premier League may well appeal to the 29-year-old, particularly as Isaiah Jones looks to be Wilder’s first-choice right wing-back moving forward.

Things have gone a little quiet concerning the move to Fulham recently but Frederick’s links to the club, having helped them secure promotion before joining the Hammers, should offer them another advantage.

If they’re still keen then persuading him to step down into the Championship and move to the North East club rather than staying in the Premier League and in London will not be easy.

The project Wilder is building at Boro is an exciting one, however, and that could convince him the Riverside is the right place for him.