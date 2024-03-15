Ryan Fraser has been a key component of a Southampton side challenging at the top of the Championship this season, with the Newcastle United loanee scoring some crucial goals throughout the course of the campaign.

Six league goals and two assists have helped Russell Martin’s side keep in contention with the sides in the automatic promotion spots in the second tier, as the Saints look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

With the Scottish international on the fringes of the squad at St James’ Park, a summer move away from the north east looks on the cards, with the tricky winger bringing a four-year association with the Magpies to a close.

Southampton keen to turn Fraser deal permanent

TEAMtalk have revealed that the Saints will be working hard to keep Fraser at the club on a permanent basis in the summer after such a promising campaign on the south coast.

Utilised mainly as a substitute, the 30-year-old has come off the bench in 20 of his 30 league appearances this campaign, with Martin favouring him as an option against tiring defensive legs.

With the former AFC Bournemouth man entering the final year of his contract on Tyneside this summer, Southampton could pick up the winger for a bargain price, with the Magpies said to be keen to get him off the wage bill.

Martin knows just how vital Fraser’s ability and experience in the top two tiers can be for his side, with his absence since an injury against Millwall last month being felt through the squad.

“He’s a really big character in the dressing room, so we lose something when he doesn’t play which is his relentless running ability, his ability to cross on the move, his desire to go and score and assist and work hard for the team and the others need to step up now," Martin said.

Carlton Palmer: Newcastle could pay up Fraser’s contract

Former England international and ex-Southampton midfielder Carlton Palmer has had his say on Fraser’s potential move in the summer, with the pundit claiming that his current side could pay the final year of his contract up to secure his move away from St. James' Park.

With just a year left on his contract at Newcastle, Palmer believes the deal may hinge on what division the Saints find themselves in next season.

“His reported £42k-a-week wage would be too high in the Championship again next season," Palmer told Football League World.

Ryan Fraser 23/24 Championship stats Appearances 30 Starts 10 Goals 6 Assists 2 Shots/90 2.60 As of March 15, 2024. Source: FBRef

“But Newcastle have made it clear he can go, and he wants to move on.

“A lot will depend on where Southampton are, and unless a deal can be brokered where he gets a pay-off from Newcastle, even if Southampton are promoted to the Premier League, and then the deal could be sorted between the club and the player for him to come on a permanent basis.”

Fraser limped off in the 2-1 defeat to Millwall last month, with the Scot said to be sidelined for four weeks after suffering a knee injury.

Having missed an FA Cup clash with Liverpool, as well as victories over Birmingham City and Sunderland, the wide man looks set to return when Saints are next in competitive action against Middlesbrough on Good Friday.

With this weekend’s clash with league leaders Leicester City postponed due to the Foxes involvement in the FA Cup and the impending international break, the imposed hiatus has worked well for Martin to get his key man back to full fitness.

"With the Leicester game being delayed it suits him (Fraser)," Martin said.

"He'll miss one games less and we're hopeful he'll be back for the Middlesbrough game," he added.