Highlights Southampton are eager to make Ryan Fraser's loan permanent due to his key contributions.

Fraser's successful loan spell at Southampton has proven his worth to the club.

Joining Southampton permanently would be an important career move for the 30-year-old Fraser.

Southampton’s decision to sign Ryan Fraser in the summer transfer window looks to have been one of the best pieces of business this season.

The Saints had a very hectic summer, as relegation to the Championship meant several players departed the club and, therefore, replacements needed to be found.

Russell Martin’s men were very active, but it wasn’t until the end of August that they confirmed the capture of Fraser on loan from Newcastle United.

It was a deal that went under the radar at the time, but now seven months on, it looks to have been a very shrewd move from the South Coast side, as Fraser has been a key player in this campaign.

His performances have meant he has been a regular in the side, so it is no surprise to see reports emerge that Southampton are keen to sign the player on a permanent basis.

Southampton keen to sign Ryan Fraser on a permanent basis

It has been reported by TEAMtalk, that Southampton are keen to turn Ryan Fraser’s loan deal at the club into a permanent switch this summer.

The 30-year-old has been a key performer, scoring six goals and recording two assists in 30 Championship appearances.

The winger has been absent for the Saints in recent weeks, as he picked up an injury in the game against Millwall, but it is hopeful he will return after the upcoming international break.

This report states that the Saints are looking into a permanent deal, as they’ve been impressed by his performances, and he could be available for a cut-price deal as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Magpies.

Ryan Fraser should jump at the chance to join Southampton on a permanent basis

This upcoming summer is going to be a very important one for Fraser, as the player is very much at a crossroads in his career.

Fraser has been at Newcastle since 2020, when he joined the club on a free transfer from AFC Bournemouth. His time with the Magpies hasn’t been a standout one, with the winger struggling to start many games and his appearances mainly coming off the bench.

So, with Newcastle deciding to send the player out on loan, it comes across as the player has very much fallen down the pecking order at the club, and he doesn’t feature in their long-term plans after their well-documented takeover.

Fraser has just 12 months on his contract at St. James’ Park from this summer, so the Premier League side will likely see it as a chance to cash in on the 30-year-old and get him off their books in a bid to balance them - Fraser, of course, would be seen as profit now.

This is perfect for Southampton, as they are clearly keen on signing the winger, and given how he has played this season, he would be a good addition for them whether they are in the Premier League or Championship next season. You can see his Championship impact below, whilst he's made 173 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 18 goals and registering 35 assists.

Ryan Fraser's 2023/24 Championship stats for Southampton Matches played 30 Minutes per game 41 Goals 6 Goal frequency 207 mins Goals per game 0.2 Shots per game 1.2 Big chances missed 2 Assists 2 Big chances created 6 Successful dribbles 0.2 (35%) Average rating 7.09 As per Sofascore.com (As it stands on the 15th of March)

As mentioned, Fraser has played 30 times for the Saints in the league, and while he has only started 10 games, he has been a key player this season.

The winger has scored six goals so far, with one coming every 207 minutes of football in the Championship. Furthermore, Fraser is outperforming his xG impressively, which currently stands at 3.81, as per Sofascore.com.

Fraser has excelled in this Southampton side, as a key component in creating chances for his teammates.

The 30-year-old has created six big chances for the Saints and has also produced 1.1 key passes per 90. The downside would be that Fraser is underperforming when it comes to his assists, as he’s recorded two, but his xA stands at 5.14, per Sofascore.com, something that looks bad on paper, but suggests he's creating good chances for teammates, and it is finishing letting this metric down.

Fraser will obviously want assurances if it comes to joining Southampton on a permanent deal, as he will likely want to start more games than he has this season. But, given he is likely not going to feature much for Newcastle, Fraser should look at this opportunity as a good one, as he could join a side that will either be pushing for promotion in the Championship once again or a side that is playing in the Premier League.

At 30, Fraser isn't going to get many more opportunities to play at the top level, so signing for Southampton on a permanent basis could be his best chance of having a successful end to his career.