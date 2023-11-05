Highlights Southampton's mentality is strong, as evidenced by their ability to score late winners in each of their last three away trips.

Ryan Fraser credits manager Russell Martin's halftime team talk for the team's second-half dominance and victory against Millwall.

Fraser's form and impact as a substitute highlight the effectiveness of Martin's management and the team's current momentum.

Southampton ace Ryan Fraser bagged yet another late winner as Southampton defeated managerless Millwall at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints have now scored in second half additional time in each of their last three away trips, with Fraser himself getting the winner against Hull City two wees ago, so it is clear to see that the mentality within their squad is strong.

Ryan Fraser reveals what Russell Martin said to spur Southampton to win v Millwall

Following Saturday’s victory, Russell Martin’s side have now gone seven games unbeaten in the Championship having struggled for consistency earlier in the season, and summer signing Fraser revealed that Martin’s half-time team talk was instrumental on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to Hampshire Live, the Newcastle United loanee said: “I think the game in the first half was tough, they made it really difficult for us.

“It was really narrow, we obviously like to play through the thirds and in the middle a little bit more but this is how good Russell Martin is as a manager.

“He got the boys in at half-time and he told us a way to get around that and the change from that half-time team talk, to have that dominance in the second half is so hard.

“I think he just gave us that little structure change and that’s what happened and we’ve managed to get that goal at the end.”

Fraser himself is a good case study as to how strong Russell Martin’s management is.

Ryan Fraser's form for Southampton this season

Earlier in the season, Fraser had a place in the starting 11 as Southampton suffered defeats to Leicester, Ipswich and Middlesbrough.

Since then, the Scotland international has only been used as a second half substitute.

Martin is reaping the rewards of Fraser’s contributions from the bench.

In a six-minute cameo away at Hull on October 21, the winger bagged an injury time winner.

Likewise on Saturday, he came off the bench at the Den and secured 1-0 win for the Saints in the 93rd minute.

They are the Scotland international's only two goal contributions in 12 appearances so far, but they were incredibly important to picking up four extra points.

The Saints certainly have momentum at the moment and they will hope to maintain their current upward trajectory.

Next weekend could prove to be a stern test though as West Brom visit St Mary’s.

The Baggies sit fifth in the Championship table, just one point and one place behind the Saints, and Russell Martin’s side have a mixed record in crunch matches such as this so far this campaign.

The Hampshire outfit were victorious over fellow top-six side Leeds and over play-off chasers Hull, however they lost against both of the current top two in successive games back in September.

But if Martin’s game management is as successful against the Baggies as it was against Millwall, then it could be a tough afternoon at St Mary’s for Carlos Corberan and co.

Southampton’s strong character, as instilled by Russell Martin will be key if the Saints are to sustain their promotion push.

The Saints have a lot going for them as well in terms of their potential to make an immediate Premier League return.

Flynn Downes is a metronome in the middle of the park meanwhile forward Adam Armstrong is a goal machine.

Their goalscoring potential will be further bolstered when summer signing Ross Stewart returns from injury.