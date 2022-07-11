Ryan Edwards from Dundee United to Charlton: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

With new boss Ben Garner at the helm, Charlton Athletic will certainly be hoping for a better League One campaign this upcoming season.

Garner has wasted to time in the transfer market since his arrival, with the club having brought in five players already this summer.

Another player that has been linked with a move to The Valley, though, is Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Addicks are looking for a commanding central defender this summer and see Edwards as their man.

With that in mind, here, we’ve examined three key aspects of the potential transfer.

Is it a good potential move?

It depends whose perspective you are looking at the deal from.

From Charlton’s point of view it certainly would be.

They would be getting the commanding centre-half they are so desperately looking for this summer.

From the player’s perspective though, you would have to question whether it was a bit of a sideways move.

Dundee United finished behind only Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership last season.

With all due respect to Charlton, it is hard to argue that a move from 4th in the SPFL to a team that finished 13th in League One is much of an upgrade at present.

Of course, were the Addicks to go up it would be, but does Edwards want to take that risk.

We’ve seen with Sunderland over the last few years that being a big club does not necessarily mean you will be promoted from League One.

Would he start?

Certainly.

If he were to come to Charlton and not start, the move would not be one worth making.

He is a regular at Dundee currently and so to move to a club where he isn’t getting regular game time, even dismissing the above, would be a backwards step.

We’ve seen Eoghan O’Connell already arrive this summer after leaving Rochdale, however, at least one further central defender is certainly needed this summer.

Edwards could be that man.

What does he offer?

One thing that Edwards can certainly offer is his leadership.

At 28-years-old he is not an old player by any stretch, but he is certainly an experienced one.

This led to him wearing the captain’s armband at Dundee and his skills in this regard are certainly something Charlton could benefit from next season.

Not only that, but he also offers a physical presence at the back – something Charlton are reportedly looking for.

Standing at 6ft4, the 28-year-old would be a towering and commanding addition to Ben Garner’s backline.