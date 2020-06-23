Ryan Edmondson delivers motivated message amid latest Leeds United snub

Ryan Edmondson has taken to Instagram to state that he’s ‘always learning’ as he waits for another chance to impress in the Leeds United first-team under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds fans have watched Edmondson grow in the club’s youth set-up, with the striker scoring buckets of goals for both the under-18s and under-23s.

However, despite Edmondson’s impressive form for Leeds’ younger sides, he is yet to add to his two senior appearances, the last of which came in September 2018 under Bielsa at a time when Leeds were without Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa once again overlooked Edmondson for his matchday squad on Sunday as Leeds lost at Cardiff City, but the 19-year-old has taken to Instagram to deliver an upbeat message:

Despite an increase in matchday squads on the back of the Championship’s restart, Edmondson failed to make the bench in Cardiff, leaving the pressure on Patrick Bamford to perform.

Tyler Roberts started in the No.10 role behind him, but in the absence of Jena-Kevin Augustin, Leeds were without a natural striking option to freshen things up in the Welsh capital as Leeds were struggling to break Cardiff down.

The Verdict

Fair play to Edmondson, it would be easy for him to throw his toys out of the pram at Elland Road given his consistent omission, but he’s working hard and staying positive.

You’ve got to imagine that first-team football will present itself to him next season, probably on loan, which will give him the perfect platform to prove himself to Leeds.

For now, though, you’ve got to imagine Bielsa will be weighing up including him in the matchday squad as he looks to combat Leeds’ goalscoring woe from Sunday.

