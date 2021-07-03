Ryan Edmondson and Robbie Gotts react as Leeds United player’s temporary EFL move is finalised

Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont has joined League One side Morecambe on a season-long loan deal, the club have recently announced.

McCalmont is contracted with Leeds until the summer of 2022, and has made two appearances for the club’s first-team over the years, but has found regular game time hard to come by in recent seasons.

The midfielder spent last year’s campaign on loan with Oldham Athletic, and featured heavily for them in the 2020/21 season, as they finished 18th in the League Two table.

The 21-year-old made 39 appearances for Oldham, and chipped in with ten goals and five assists in his time with the Latics.

But he’ll be playing his football in League One this season, as he’s made the move to newly-promoted Morecambe ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Shrimps won promotion from the fourth-tier of English football last term, and will be looking to hit the ground running under the management of Stephen Robinson.

McCalmont’s Leeds United team-mates Ryan Edmondson and Robbie Gotts have taken to Instagram to wish the midfielder well in his loan move this season.

McCalmont could be in line to make his competitive debut for Morecambe in their season opener against Ipswich Town on Saturday 7th August.

The Verdict:

This is the ideal move for all parties involved.

It’s understandable that McCalmont isn’t near Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for the first-team at this moment in time, but that’s not to say he won’t be in the future.

The midfielder caught the eye with some strong performances for Oldham Athletic on loan last term, and it’ll be a valuable experience for him to further his development in senior football this term out on loan.

Morecambe are a team that are heading in the right direction, and are likely to be able to offer him regular minutes in senior football, as they prepare for life in League One this term.