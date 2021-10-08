Ryan Edmondson, Alfie McCalmont: How are these Leeds United players getting on in the EFL?

Leeds United have a fair few players out on loan this season as they look to get that all-important experience in terms of senior football at a good level.

Whilst the Whites now ply their trade in the Premier League, something that they won’t want to change for many years to come, some of their young talents are back amongst it in the EFL, looking to rack up the minutes and try and show their parent club exactly what they can do.

Indeed, Ryan Edmondson and Alfie McCalmont are two examples of that with the former at Fleetwood Town this season and the latter at Morecambe.

Edmondson, so far, has been largely limited to sub appearances for the Cod Army. He made a full start in the League Cup earlier this season but just has two more starts to his name in Sky Bet League One, with another five appearances coming from the bench.

He’s yet to score for Town but when you look at those sub minutes and see that several of them have been for 10 minutes or less on the pitch, you can understand why that is the case.

His task, then, is to try and force his way into the starting line-up and then stay there.

McCalmont, meanwhile, is having it a little better at fellow League One side Morecambe.

He’s made six starts so far for his temporary side in the third tier, whilst making another four outings from the bench in the league – whilst he has also played in the League Cup and earned international minutes with Northern Ireland.

For Morecambe, he also has a goal and assist registered to his name this season now, with those coming in recent matches – the assist came in the win over Lincoln and the goal game in the defeat at Wycombe last time out.

Indeed, on both occasions, he played the full 90 minutes and it would be apparent he is starting to really get his feet under the table at the Mazuma Stadium – Edmondson will be eager to do the same in the north west.