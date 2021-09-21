Ryan Christie reveals key person behind his decision to leave Celtic for AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth summer arrival Ryan Christie has revealed manager Scott Parker was a key figure in convincing him to join the Cherries, speaking in an interview with the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

The 26-year-old had established himself as a key figure at Celtic in recent seasons after kickstarting his career north of the border with Aberdeen on two separate loan spells.

Recording an impressive 14 goal contributions in 29 Scottish Premiership matches last term and producing these sorts of numbers consistently for the Glaswegian outfit in the last three campaigns, he was the subject of major interest from Premier League outfit Burnley and south-coast side AFC Bournemouth in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Despite his previous contract at Celtic Park expiring in January, the intense interest from the duo bumped up the winger’s price tag to £2.5m, with a further £1.5m potentially being generated in add-ons as part of the former Scottish Premiership champions’ agreement with the Cherries.

With Scott Parker’s side remaining in the Championship after their play-off semi-final defeat against Brentford in May, it was perhaps a surprise to see the midfielder opt to ply his trade in the Championship as opposed to the Premier League with Burnley.

However, he identified the Bournemouth manager as one of the main reasons why he was prepared to play in the second tier, saying: “In terms of speaking to the manager and when I spoke to him, I got the feeling of how energetic and driven he was to try and get promotion for Bournemouth.

“Obviously coming from him, he’s someone who knows how to do it.

“He’s got the experience of that (at Fulham) and that’ll help us massively over the course of the season.

“Obviously it’s not just me, I’m sure it’s everyone in the changing room, a dream to get promoted and to play in the Premier League. That’s what everyone is desperate to do.”

Parker won promotion back to the Premier League with the Cottagers in 2020 via the play-offs, winning 2-1 against Brentford in the Wembley final before their relegation the following season and his subsequent departure.

The Verdict:

The 40-year-old is certainly a talented young manager and will have benefitted both from his promotion via the play-offs with Fulham and their two relegations during the 2018/19 and 2020/21 seasons.

He may have lost star man Arnaut Danjuma in the summer, someone previous managers Jason Tindall and Jonathan Woodgate hugely benefitted from with his 25 goal contributions in all competitions for the second-tier side last term, but they still look like a dangerous team.

Not only will Christie prove to be a hit at the Vitality Stadium, but also Jamal Lowe who was clinical alongside Andre Ayew at Swansea, Morgan Rogers, Gary Cahill and promotion-winning man Emiliano Marcondes who all came in during the summer window.

With this and Parker’s obvious talent in the dugout, Christie must feel as though he has a great chance of getting back to the Premier League and unlike Burnley where he may have only played a bit-part role, he obviously believes he can gain a respectable number of first-team minutes this term.

The fact the Bournemouth manager already has a promotion on his CV and Premier League experience in his short managerial career is impressive and was a key reason why Christie joined – but there are still 38 games left to go this term and a lot of points up for grabs.

This is why many people will reserve their judgement on the 40-year-old until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.