Ryan Christie makes admission after Bournemouth debut

New Bournemouth signing Ryan Christie has admitted to the Bournemouth Echo that he was frustrated not to score on his debut for the Cherries yesterday.

The 26-year-old was introduced as a replacement for David Brooks with 20 minutes remaining during the contest against Barnsley at the Vitality Stadium and forced away keeper Brad Collins into a fine save before Jordan Zemura wrapped up a 3-0 win with his second goal of the afternoon.

Christie arguably could have taken the chance that was presented to him but he can still be pleased with his efforts for his new side after making his bow in a red and black shirt.

And the midfielder himself couldn’t help but admit to being frustrated with his effort as he stated the following:

“Ah, I’ve got to score! I was kicking myself.

“I got so excited at the time – I was halfway to the corner flag without even recognising it had not gone in!

“But hopefully if we keep playing like that, players like me in attacking positions will get plenty of chances and then it’s up to me to take them.”

26 questions about AFC Bournemouth’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 What club did Scott Parker finish his playing career at? Fulham Spurs Charlton Chelsea

Christie joined the South Coast club from Celtic on deadline day and has provided Scott Parker with another attacking option as a result.

Capable of playing wide on the left or right and through the centre as a number 10, the Scotsman has put pen to paper on a three year deal with Bournemouth.

The Verdict

Christie certainly made a bright impact after being introduced by Parker yesterday afternoon and certainly has all the potential required to become a key player for the Cherries moving forwards.

His versatility makes him a fine option for the head coach to utilise and it will be interesting to see where he ends up when he becomes a regular starter.

He is certainly effective when cutting inside from the right onto his favoured left foot but there is also great potential for him to play in behind the striker in a central role.

It’s a nice problem for Parker to have and he will no doubt be very pleased that the club have managed to bring in a player of Christie’s talents.