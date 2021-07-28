Ryan Allsop to Derby County: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Derby County have endured a hugely frustrating summer with boss Wayne Rooney still unable to make the additions to his squad that he would’ve wanted.

There does finally appear to be some progress made off the pitch though, which should ensure a few free agents arrive at Pride Park ahead of the new season.

Whilst several deals are in the pipeline, one surprising name linked with the Rams is keeper Ryan Allsop. The 29-year-old is available on a free after leaving Wycombe Wanderers in the summer and it has been suggested that he will sign a deal with Rooney’s side.

Here we weigh up aspects of the potential deal…

Is it a good potential move?

No, not for anyone really!

Firstly, the goalkeeping department is perhaps the only place where the Rams actually have options, with David Marshall and Kelle Roos on the books.

Even though Allsop is a decent keeper, he probably wouldn’t get ahead of either of them, so it’s hard to understand why Derby want him and it’s also unclear why he would move when he could surely get a first-team spot elsewhere, even if it was in a lower league.

Would he start?

Following on from that, you’d have to say not.

The only reason you could imagine this move happening is if one of Roos or Marshall are leaving, so then Allsop would probably start as number two, in which case he could try to force his way into the XI.

However, whether one goes or not, you wouldn’t expect him to start the season for Rooney.

What does he offer?

Despite reservations about whether he would play, that doesn’t mean Allsop isn’t a decent option for Derby.

They would be getting a stopper who has plenty of Football League experience and one who is only 29, with the ex-Bournemouth man a good age for a keeper.

So, even though you would’ve thought there are more pressing concerns for Rooney, Allsop is still a capable backup keeper for most Championship sides.