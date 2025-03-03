Birmingham City could be without Ryan Allsop for a lengthy spell after an injury issue suffered against Wycombe Wanderers.

The Blues earned an important 1-0 victory over their title rivals, moving 12 points clear of the second place side with only 14 games remaining.

Chris Davies’ side took the lead in the 21st minute courtesy of Taylor Gardner-Hickman, and saw out a victory against the 10-men after Xavier Simons’ red card right before half-time.

This was Birmingham’s sixth win in seven games, but a number of injury problems could hamper their upcoming clash against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Ryan Allsop - Birmingham City league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2024-25 25 11 (16) As of March 3rd

Davies has provided an update on both Allsop and Ethan Laird, who also suffered an issue last weekend.

He is hopeful that neither will be out of the rest of the season, but it’s unlikely they will be available for Tuesday night.

“I think the early indication is that it’s not season-ending, that type of seriousness, but they are sore,” said Davies, via Birmingham Live.

It has been reported that Laird has suffered a hamstring issue, meaning he could be out of action for some weeks.

Meanwhile, Allsop left St. Andrew’s in a protective boot, indicating he could be set for a long-term absence from the side.

Birmingham City injury issues

Both Laird and Allsop have joined the growing list of injury issues at Birmingham, with as many as eight players now on the sidelines.

Keshi Anderson, Jay Stansfield, Lee Buchanan, Scott Wright and Lyndon Dykes are all currently unavailable for action ahead of their midweek clash.

However, it is hoped that Marc Leonard may be back in time to face Bolton on Tuesday night, which would ease some of the strain on Davies’ squad.

Birmingham travel to face Steven Schumacher’s side for a 7.45pm kick-off, and could move 15 clear at the top with a win.

Allsop injury is a blow for Birmingham

Allsop has played a key role in goals for Birmingham so far this season, and his injury will be a blow to the team.

The mounting injury issues will test Davies, but their 1-0 win over Wycombe does mean that they’re not under any pressure to get results.

The Blues are all but promoted back to the Championship, so there’s no need to rush some of these players back as long as they keep doing enough to pick up the required remaining points.

As long as the injuries to Allsop and Laird won’t do any long-term damage, then this is an issue that Birminghan can survive to the end of the campaign.