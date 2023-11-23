Highlights Leeds United head into the Rotherham clash with the best form in the Championship, with six wins in their last seven league games.

A win against Rotherham could take Leeds closer to Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the top two positions.

Despite some injury concerns, Manager Daniel Farke is likely to stick with the current starting lineup, including key players Illan Meslier and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United travel from West Yorkshire to South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United on Friday evening in the first game back after the international break.

The Whites make an early return to action from the November international break in front of the Sky cameras. All of their Championship rivals play a day later on Saturday.

They won their previous fixture prior to the break, in a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road and head into the Rotherham clash with the best form in the Championship with six wins in their last seven league games.

A win could take Leeds closer to Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the top two. Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Daniel Farke could put out in search of his tenth league win as manager of Leeds. Could he make some changes from the previous victory?

GK: Illan Meslier

This position has been unchanged in the league all season for Farke who knows who his number-one is. Leeds do not lack goalkeeping options with Karl Darlow also on their books, but the current first-choice is their most talented option, in the form of the 23-year-old.

When fit, he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season. Meslier has seldom been tested but largely performed well, with that save against Leicester City one of his best ever in a Leeds shirt. It would be nonsensical to drop him without an injury issue forcing Farke into turning to his deputy.

RB: Archie Gray

Gray may be a midfielder by trade, but with Stuart Dallas and Djed Spence out for most of the season, Farke has had to experiment at right-back. Luke Ayling's form has dipped, whilst Jamie Shackleton is also an option at full-back and has performed well, too.

However, not as well as Gray, who seems to be his go-to choice for the moment, with the 17-year-old deployed there frequently, starting at full-back in five of the last six games He still deserves his spot for another game in the role once more, in spite of Spence's return to training. The Spurs loanee may be a long-term player there, but for now Gray has earnt the shirt.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has established himself well as Leeds' starting right-sided centre-back and despite featuring prominently for Wales during the break, he is likely to continue as a starter. He keeps the balance between a right and left-footer at the heart of Leeds' defence, and is growing in stature by the game.

Farke will still wish to lean on the leadership of one of Ayling or Liam Cooper, but he also should not want to disrupt what has been a blossoming partnership at the heart of Leeds' defence when he can. Rodon has more quality on the ball than Cooper and Charlie Cresswell and remains strong aerially, too.

CB: Liam Cooper

Rodon and Pascal Struijk have a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites, and should be allowed the time to develop further when both fit. Struijk is back in training earlier than planned following a hernia issue over the break and has been excellent so far this season.

However, it may be a game too soon for him, with Cooper deputising well in his absence against Plymouth Argyle. The club captain is still a player with plenty to offer at second tier level and maintains a balance as a left-footer at left-sided centre-back. Struijk is the long-term option and will be back in his place soon, though.

LB: Junior Firpo

Sam Byram has been the embodiment of consistent and is a player the German knows well and is someone he can trust in his system from their time spent together at Norwich; however, Byram is also being protected somewhat by the German as builds up his fitness after many years of injury issues.

Firpo was brought off the bench against Plymouth when Byram went off with a hamstring injury, which appears to be better than first feared and the experienced defender has been in training this week. It appears unlikely to be risked from the start, giving Firpo the chance to impress in his first start of the season.

CM: Glen Kamara

Elements of Kamara's game are starting to shine through after initially being a substitute in his first games. The 28-year-old's impressed so far and was particularly good against Huddersfield and Leicester. His ball retention under pressure and carrying ability make him a great option and his passing has been neat and tidy thus far at knitting things together, which was evident in spades against the Terriers.

The Whites have been far too reliant on Gray in this role, who is evidently more than talented enough to play games at Championship level and make an impact, but is only 17 and in his first season as a professional. Kamara should continue to take the burden off his young shoulders and should be given another game from the start.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

The best summer signing by some distance, Ampadu has arguably been Leeds' best player so far this season and has shown outstanding consistency. Ampadu should keep his place for much of the campaign, be that to partner alongside Gray or Kamara at the base of midfield. Although, he is a player to have played every minute of every game so far, he shows no signs of it affecting him.

He will be tasked with picking up the pieces in transition and also instigating attacks from deep. His experience for his age is also vital and could be again. Like Rodon, Ampadu had a full-on international break but he is too key to be dropped. Ampadu continues to go from strength to strength every game and grow in stature as a senior player aged only 23.

Related Leeds United dealt huge blow ahead of Rotherham clash Georginio Rutter is a major doubt for Leeds United ahead of Friday night's game against Rotherham United.

RW: Dan James

James notched twice against Huddersfield and once against Plymouth and is a shoo-in at present following a recent injury to Willy Gnonto, who will have to settle with minutes from the bench for now. He can be frustrating at times with many promising attacks breaking down for Leeds down his flank, with James guilty of some of those instances. However, his relentless pressing and intensity, as well as his threat on the counter make him an obvious inclusion against Rotherham.

Jaidon Anthony may also be pushing for a starting berth soon, but Farke tends not to make too many changes unless enforced, so will probably allow James another chance to impress. His speed can be a threat in behind, and will be key here if he can be isolated against a full-back or centre-back one-on-one. His confidence will be sky-high which also makes him undroppable.

CAM: Joel Piroe

Piroe is already well off the mark thanks to seven goal contributions already in a Leeds shirt. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Georginio Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that, be that as the lone striker or behind a centre-forward to make runs into the box from deep.

Despite the goals, he has not always been afforded space to play and attack the box in games so far and can be a fairly anonymous figure in Leeds' press. However, Piroe will obviously be vital for the Whites all season and is proving to be in his early outings whilst his partnership with Leeds' main centre-forward develops and if only one chance comes their way in this game, then they'd want Piroe on the end of it over anyone else.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

The Dutchman has played on the left and the right this season but has proved to be a devastating threat wherever he is deployed. He proved with his brace and two assists against Huddersfield that, when fit, he is currently Leeds' best wide man on either wing. The winner against QPR, assist against Bristol City, double against Norwich, and subsequent contributions against Huddersfield and Plymouth has been further evidence of his class lately.

With Gnonto injured recently, many of Leeds' other wingers have the quality to displace him, but none are as good as Summerville, who is arguably the most in-form player in the division. He has been one of Leeds' best performers and biggest threats when fit and should start over Anthony and Gnonto. Summerville deservedly won the Championship Player of the Month for October.

CF: Patrick Bamford

Rutter has been an outstanding in Leeds' attack and Farke will know it is a big blow if he is out. The Frenchman has an abdominal issue and could be passed fit, but is unlikely to and it is likely that Farke will turn to Bamford, as he remains short of options in this position. Bamford won't play the role like Rutter, who is more creative and a direct dribbler; however, he has the ability to stetch their back line and has good movement around the box.

It's a disappointing blow for Leeds fans who have little patience with Bamford at this point. The 30-year-old has had issues with confidence and finishing for some time with the West Yorkshire outfit. But, Bamford was given a vote of confidence by Farke in the pre-match press conference ahead of the game.