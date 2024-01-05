Highlights Leeds' main focus is promotion to the Premier League, not the FA Cup.

Leeds have a history of being eliminated by lower-league teams in knockout competitions.

The game against Peterborough is a test for Leeds, but manager Daniel Farke may not risk many key players due to injuries.

Peterborough United host Leeds United this weekend in the FA Cup third round, with plenty of injury issues currently hampering Daniel Farke's side.

Leeds' main focus right now is not progress in the cup competitions, but promotion to the Premier League automatically, with Farke's side currently sat fourth in the Championship table.

The German will want to win against League One opposition in the form of Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United, who are also in the automatic promotion race this term, too

Knockout competitions represent a potential banana skin for Leeds, and the FA Cup always throws up a few giant killings, whilst Leeds have been no stranger to that in recent years.

The likes of Sutton and Crawley have got the better of Leeds in the FA Cup over the last few years, but Farke will also not want a repeat of losing to Salford City in the EFL Cup in August.

The game against Peterborough is the first FA Cup game of Leeds' season, but is the latest in a remarkable record, with the Whites drawn away from home 13 times (including Sunday), which is a record in the competition’s entire history.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm on Sunday 7th December, but has not been selected as part of ITV or the BBC's coverage.

Regardless of the team Farke puts out on Sunday, this game will be a test, but with plenty of players currently on the treatment table, he is unlikely to risk too many of his key first-team players on Sunday, most fans would imagine.

With the Championship taking a break for a weekend, here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of avoiding an upset. Will he make some changes after the win against Birmingham City?

GK: Kristoffer Klaesson

With Karl Darlow ruled out for the next seven weeks, and Illan Meslier suspended, Farke has no choice but to stick with the Norwegian who recorded a clean sheet against Birmingham.

RB: Luke Ayling

Archie Gray has made this spot his own recently, but with Djed Spence returning to Spurs, and Sam Byram out injured, Farke has few options to choose from. A recall for the experienced defender could be in the offing, and he will likely captain the side.

RCB: Charlie Cresswell

With Liam Cooper likely to be out, and Pascal Struijk still recovering from an adductor issue, Leeds’ chief will surely not risk Joe Rodon against Posh, meaning a rare start for Cresswell.

LCB: Leo Hjelde

The only other senior option available if Cooper fails his fitness check is Klaesson’s U-21 Norway international teammate, who has scarcely been seen this season since the opening games.

LB: Junior Firpo

The shortage of options on the left-hand side for Leeds will likely see Firpo return to the starting lineup, having impressed from the bench against Birmingham with two assists.

CM: Glen Kamara

After a slow start to his Leeds career, Kamara has made the second central-midfield spot his own. Ethan Ampadu has started every game in all competitions so far, but Farke could be minded to try something different against the League One side.

Related Leeds United matches on TV in 2023/24 season We take a look at Leeds United’s upcoming fixtures set for live broadcast.

CM: Ilia Gruev

Ampadu’s minutes have not been managed, but the cup tie gives Farke the chance to assess one of his other new midfield signings this summer. Gruev has started just twice in 11 appearances so far, but was among the better performers against West Brom in his most recent start.

RW: Willy Gnonto

Dan James has been a constant for Farke and his good form has rightly seen him retain his place on the right, but Peterborough opens the door for Gnonto to impress, with rotation somewhat expected.

CAM: Joel Piroe

The Dutchman was on the bench for the first time for Leeds in a league game, meaning he will likely be given another start here. Joe Gelhardt’s injury may necessitate Piroe playing, with Georginio Rutter perhaps another player in need of a rest.

LW: Jaidon Anthony

Another player who will hope to catch Farke’s eye and impress with a start is Anthony, with Crysencio Summerville making the left-wing position his own this term. The AFC Bournemouth loanee has not started often due to the blistering form of his teammate, but should get his chance at the Weston Homes stadium.

CF: Patrick Bamford

Mateo Joseph will be pushing for a place in the Leeds team, but Bamford has rarely been seen from the start, and is coming off the back of a goal against Birmingham, so is likely to continue as Farke’s focal point up front.