Highlights Leeds United seeks crucial win against Ipswich Town to close the gap in promotion race, despite recent frustrations in their last two games.

Ipswich Town remains unbeaten in home games and currently sits second in the Championship, 10 points ahead of Leeds United.

Leeds United's starting lineup includes key players like Meslier, Rodon, Ampadu, and Summerville, who have been instrumental in their success this season.

In a crucial game in the automatic promotion hunt, Leeds United take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.

After losing 1-0 at Sunderland recently, Leeds were then held to a frustrating 1-1 home draw by Coventry City on Saturday. The Whites largely dictated the possession, but they were unable to find a winner.

Daniel Farke's side currently sit third in the table, 10 points behind second-placed Ipswich and 13 points behind leaders Leicester City. Meanwhile, Ipswich extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 2-2 draw against Norwich City in the East-Anglia derby at Portman Road on Saturday.

Kieran McKenna's men are second in the table, three points behind leaders Leicester, and 10 points clear of third-placed Leeds and fourth-placed Southampton.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands December 22nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 22 28 55 2 Ipswich Town 22 19 52 3 Leeds United 22 15 42 4 Southampton 22 8 42

Farke's team remain the only Championship side left unbeaten in home games so far, with seven wins in a row prior to that draw against Coventry and no losses in 11 games at Elland Road.

Leeds won the reverse fixture 4-3 at Portman Road, and know a win could take them back to within touching distance of their visitors and Leicester City in the top two. Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of another crucial win. Could he make some changes after failing to win in the last two games?

GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper this season, featuring in every Championship fixture so far, and should continue to do so all season if he remains fit.

RB: Archie Gray

Despite Djed Spence's return to fitness in recent weeks, Gray has retained the right-back berth. A midfielder by trade, he has performed admirably there in the absence of many of Leeds' other full-back options.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been imperious for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start on the right-side at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit.

CB: Pascal Struijk

There's been a changing of the guard at left centre-back this season, with Struijk outperforming Liam Cooper and Leeds looking a much better side with the Dutchman in. He's also taken the armband from him for many of the games, too.

LB: Djed Spence

Sam Byram has been the embodiment of consistent but is now out of action for a few weeks, meaning Spence will have to deputise as the club's left-back again.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu has been outstanding for Farke so far this season at the base of midfield. He will be expected to retain his ever-present record for the game against Ipswich, and could be crucial in snuffing out their attacks.

CM: Glen Kamara

After a slow start at Leeds, Kamara has made the second central-midfield position his own. With Gray filling in at right-back, he's another automatic pick alongside Ampadu in the double-pivot.

RW: Daniel James

Despite Willy Gnonto performing well in cameos recently, and the presence of Jaidon Anthony in the squad, it's James who has nailed down the right-wing berth.

CAM: Joel Piroe

Piroe's position in the side has been heavily debated this season, but he's scoring goals from the No.10 position and has eight to his name already. His ball-striking around the box can be deadly when the Dutchman is found in space.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville is arguably Leeds' best player and key attacker. He's scored 10 goals and created a further six this season from the left-wing, cementing him as Farke's go-to winger out of the four options available.

CF: Georginio Rutter

Rutter has been superb leading the line for Farke, linking with James, Piroe, and Summerville expertly with his range of passing, immense vision, and wonderful tight control. He' another key player and has contributed regularly, with nine assists already.

Roles are more important than positions, and Piroe should continue to contribute behind the Frenchman and run into the spaces he leaves vacant by pulling other defenders around with his dribbling ability.