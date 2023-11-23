Highlights Sunderland makes the long trip to Plymouth looking to continue their promotion chase as they sit sixth in the Championship.

Sunderland make the long trip down to the South West this Saturday as they face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

The Black Cats return from the international break looking to continue their chase for promotion. Tony Mowbray's men sit sixth in the Championship, having won eight of their first 16 league games, but with the play-off race as tight as ever, they will have to be at their best this weekend.

As for their opponents, Plymouth are playing Championship football for the first time in thirteen years this season, and they sit 19th in the table. Steven Schumacher's side will be no easy turnover despite the suggestions of the league table, so Sunderland must set out in the right way in order to earn a result.

Tony Mowbray has opted for minimal changes to his starting eleven all season, and Saturday should be no different. Sunderland fans can probably expect to see no more than two changes to the side that overcame Birmingham two weeks ago.

GK: Anthony Patterson

The man between the sticks in all of Sunderland's Championship games this season, Patterson is expected to start once again this Saturday against Plymouth.

RB: Trai Hume

Another who has started every single Championship game for Sunderland this campaign, Hume will be returning from international duty with Northern Ireland and should go straight back into the starting eleven.

CB: Luke O'Nien

The 29-year-old was suspended for Sunderland's last game, but he is now available and should go straight into the side. O'Nien has played a big part in Sunderland's strong defensive record this season.

CB: Jenson Seelt

With Dan Ballard a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty, Sunderland fans may expect to see Seelt take his place. The Dutch defender started in Sunderland's 3-1 win over Birmingham two weeks ago.

LB: Niall Huggins

The full-back has come alive this season with some impressive performances in the red and white shirt of Sunderland. He recently received his first call-up to the senior Wales squad as a result.

DM: Pierre Ekwah

The 21-year-old has thrived in the defensive midfield role for Sunderland this season, making 11 Championship starts. The Black Cats can expect to see Ekwah sit in front of the defence once again, controlling the tempo.

RM: Patrick Roberts

Roberts has started all but two Championship games this season, and will probably appear on the right-hand side of midfield on Saturday. He hasn't quite managed the form of last season, but Mowbray has continued to put his faith in him.

CM: Dan Neil

Five goal contributions already for the midfielder this season means Neil is likely to start in the middle of the park again on Saturday. The 21-year-old has become a fan favourite at The Stadium of Light after coming through the club's academy as a youngster.

CM: Jobe Bellingham

The younger brother of Jude, 18-year-old Jobe has made a name for himself this season in the North East after starting all of Sunderland's Championship games this season.

LM: Jack Clarke

The star man for Sunderland this season, Clarke will be one of the first names on the team sheet this Saturday after scoring nine goals in 16 games from the left wing.

ST: Mason Burstow

Nazariy Rusyn has been handed a run of games up top in recent weeks but has failed to find the back of the net. Perhaps we will see the return of Mason Burstow in the starting eleven.