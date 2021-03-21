‘Rustled’, ‘Outclassed’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to key Barnsley’s figure’s recent claim

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a much-needed win at the weekend, as they ran out surprise 2-1 winners over promotion-chasing Barnsley.

The Owls took the lead through Jordan Rhodes, before the experienced forward netted his second of the game after 53 minutes. Barnsley halved their deficit when Carlton Morris pulled a goal back, but they were unable to find the equaliser they were looking for.

Sheffield Wednesday remain 23rd in the Championship table, but are now six points adrift of safety heading into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Barnsley boss Valérien Ismaël felt as though his side should have been awarded two penalties during the match, which ultimately weren’t given.

“I have to say that even though we played bad, we should have had two penalties and we had one goal disallowed and nobody knows why when you see the pictures.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to take to social media to react to Ismaël’s claim, with many of them not agreeing with his comments.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Taking it on the chin like a man. I'm at least pleased he agrees with me that they were awful. I was sat there the whole 95mins wondering how they managed 9/10 wins. — 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 (@chris_retiree) March 20, 2021

Poor bloke needs some fresh grapes by the sound of that. #swfc — Chris Morris (@owlsmadmorris) March 20, 2021

Outclassed by moore — Luke Pearson (@Lukepeo1886) March 20, 2021

Dry your eyes mate — gatelad 🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@albert_55) March 20, 2021

Oh dear, what a shame, never mind. — Nick Irwin (@leighowl) March 20, 2021

Rustled him. Love it. — Matthew (@Matt_Smith_1983) March 20, 2021

“We were second best …but we were actually robbed” What an idiot — Jonny Rep (@TrapitJon) March 20, 2021

Two penalties? Nah, you're better than that Valerien. https://t.co/LbcWJjpaxg — Tom Taylor-Batty (@TomTB1995) March 20, 2021

Bout time we had some luck 😂😂 https://t.co/hEbRNtJfFh — Nathan hutchinson (@NathHutch7) March 20, 2021